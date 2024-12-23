Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward: Giants now in QB driver’s seat thanks to Antonio Pierce
By Quinn Everts
Things are looking up for the New York Giants. Or, they will be looking up. After they look way, way down for a few more weeks. New York got crushed by Atlanta on Sunday, but the game came with a big silver lining — the Giants now have sole possession of the worst record in football, meaning the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is well within reach.
Las Vegas versus Jacksonville wasn't must-watch TV for most fans, but it was important for Giants fans who were hoping the Raiders would pull out a victory and leave NY with a clear path to the top pick. And they did! Vegas snuck by Jacksonville in a game that was exactly as bad as you'd expect, and the Giants are in the clear.
Who will the Giants target in the Draft?
Having the pick is great — but the Giants have "had" plenty of good picks recently. And in a draft with no clear No. 1 quarterback prospect, you can't fault Giants fans for holding their breath once more, terrified the team will botch another high pick.
Luckily, though, while there's no consensus top quarterback... each of the top two seem like pretty safe bets. Shedeur Sanders from Colorado and Cam Ward from Miami are both thrilling to watch, but for different reasons. Sanders is a pocket passer whose accuracy won his wide receiver a Heisman. He threw for nearly 4,000 yards to go with his 35 touchdowns and only 8 interceptions this season, completing 74.2% of his passes. And there were lots of passes.
Ward is a rollercoaster, playing with no regard for anything, and a lot of times that leads to the coolest plays you've ever seen. He did top the 4K yard mark in 2024, throwing for 4,123 yards and 36 touchdowns. Neither sounds like a bad option.
Speaking of the Heisman... the Giants would be crazy not to go quarterback with the (potential) top pick, but Travis Hunter is about as dynamic a prospect as you can find. The two-way star would fill a need at wide receiver and cornerback. Unfortunately, he wouldn't have anyone to throw him the ball.
So quarterback it (likely) is for the Giants — and thanks to Antonio Pierce and the Raiders win on Sunday — likely any quarterback they want.