Shemar Stewart's absence is giving this Bengals veteran chance of a lifetime

Cincinnati Bengals fans who were excited to see their first glimpse of first-round pick Shemar Stewart in action are disappointed, as the young pass rusher is not participating in OTAs due to a contract dispute. Quietly, while Stewart is choosing to sit on the sidelines, veteran Isaiah Thomas is getting a golden opportunity not many thought he'd have.

Stewart's absence has opened time for other defensive ends to perhaps get to show more of what they can do in OTAs than they otherwise would have. Thomas is one of these players, and he's going to have a better chance to actually make the team or perhaps a different one than most thought.

Shemar Stewart's absence opens the door for Isaiah Thomas to make a big impression

This is a big opportunity for Thomas, to say the least. The 26-year-old was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and played in 10 games for the team in the 2022 campaign, but he only played in 25 percent of the defensive snaps in games he was active for.

Since then, the Oklahoma product has been looking for opportunities. He appeared in two games for the Detroit Lions last season and even recovered a fumble, but was later released. The Bengals elevated him to their active roster for a game, but he didn't play.

With Stewart out, though, Thomas will have more of a chance to showcase himself. Chances are, even with Stewart out, he'll be facing an uphill battle, but will, at the very least, earn an opportunity to make a good impression for the Bengals or perhaps another team.

Ultimately, all Stewart can ask for at this point is an opportunity. He has 12 NFL games under his belt in his career, and has played a grand total of two games while being on the field for 46 defensive snaps over the past two seasons. He didn't even play a single snap in 2023. In order to show NFL teams that he should be on an active roster, he needs to showcase himself.

Thomas likely wouldn't have had much of a chance to do much in OTAs with the Bengals, but the longer Stewart holds out, the more of a golden opportunity Thomas will have to make his mark. Now, it's up to him to take advantage of said opportunity and run with it.