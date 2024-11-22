Sherrone Moore might have just saved his job at Michigan with massive recruiting win
By Quinn Everts
Depending on who you ask, the Christmas season may have already started; if you ask Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, the holiday season officially started today when 5-star quarterback and No. 1 recruit in 2025 Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan.
Underwood is from Belleville, Michigan, about a 25-minute drive to Ann Arbor. After originally committing to LSU in January, the superstar prospect decided to stay home and play for the Wolverines. This one move completely shifts expectations for the next few years, as Underwood is expected to be a difference-maker as soon as he steps on campus.
Viewed as the top quarterback prospect in the past few years by pretty much everyone, Underwood is 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, a cannon for an arm and great athleticism. He's thrown for 69 touchdowns in his past two seasons of high school ball at Belleville, and he's already a household name among Michigan fans who hoped he would stay in the Great Lakes State for the next few years. Well, those fans got their wish, and are probably ready to run through a brick wall after watching his commitment video.
Sherrone Moore just let out a sigh of relief
In his first year as coach of the Wolverines, Sherrone Moore's season has been a bit of a dud. Michigan is 5-5 and fighting to qualify for a bowl game. Moore's job has probably never been in danger, but this definitely isn't the first impression that Moore wanted to make on Wolverines fans. Landing the top recruit in the country? That's a pretty good second impression.
When Underwood announced he was flipping to UM, Moore did not hide his excitement on social media.
Resting the hopes of an entire program on the shoulders sounds crazy — it is crazy, actually — but Underwood is talented enough to warrant that kind of hype. Sherrone Moore now has a top-flight prospect joining him in Ann Arbor, and next year can't come soon enough. Head coach and fans alike are ready to scrub this season from memory and start anew with a thrilling quarterback prospect in 2025.