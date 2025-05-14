Shilo Sanders quickly becoming what no Buccaneers fan expected

Safety Shilo Sanders has ostensibly made a strong first impression since recently landing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Not just on the gridiron, but off the field too. So much so that it's beginning to sound like there's a real chance he sneaks onto the team's 53-man roster.

Per Adam Slivon of PewterReport.com, "no Bucs rookie has garnered as much buzz since joining the team" as Sanders. That includes first-round wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and fourth-round linebacker David Walker, the latter of whom is already winning over fans. Nonetheless, the second-oldest son of NFL legend/Colorado head coach Deion Sanders stands out among Tampa Bay's incoming prospects.

Shilo Sanders is becoming a potential 53-man roster option for the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers were the first club to contact Sanders after his name wasn't called during the 2025 NFL Draft. He wears that like a badge of honor, and the Tampa Bay brass is seemingly taking notice.

"I don’t know if y’all know, but the Bucs were the first team to call," Sanders stated (h/t Slivon). "They gave me a chance before anyone, so I’m forever grateful to the Buccaneers and I’m just going to do everything I can to help this team win."

Moreover, Sanders is already developing rapport with Bucs players and coaches, namely star defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr.

"I tried to get down here early so I could connect with some guys on the team already," Sanders said. "Antoine [Winfield Jr.] has helped me a lot ... I just want to prepare myself the best I can for this rookie camp."

Seeking out help, not being afraid to ask questions and being actively engaged in Tampa Bay's offseason program are aiding Sanders' cause. Head coach Todd Bowles has liked what he's seen thus far, praising the 25-year-old for his attention to detail and outspoken ways.

"Like the rest of the safeties, he’s very intelligent, he’s very loud," Bowles voiced. "You can hear him today, making calls and everything, so he has a good grasp of things Day 1."

Not only is Sanders wowing Bowles and the rest of the Bucs, but he's charming the local media. The Colorado product went out of his way to shake every reporter's hand before addressing them for the first time. Little things like that don't always get the attention they deserve, but they should.

If Sanders can match being a class act with making plays, he could become a mainstay for the Bucs. Tampa Bay presumably has faith in him to do so, considering they agreed to terms on a three-year contract.