Shocking Cowboys head coaching favorite is Jerry Jones at his absolute worst
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys season has been perplexing, to say the least. Team owner Jerry JOnes expressed that the team would go "all-in," only to make minimal moves. Perhaps the most confusing was Jones waiting a week after the season, declining the Chicago Bears' request to interview head coach Mike McCarthy, only to watch him leave once his contract expired. So, Jones was late to the party in terms of the coaching carousel, and lost out on interviewing top candidates Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn while they were on a bye week.
Now, Cowboys fans are seeing some uninspiring names as head coach. Yes, Deion Sanders is listed, but it feels more like a "Jerry move" to get attention onto his team. Now, there is one favorite to land the job, and it may cause Cowboys fans to seriously question their fandom.
Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is the betting favorite to become the team's new head coach with -180 odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer betting favorite to become new head coach
Schottenheimer hasn't even officially interviewed for the position yet, as of this writing. He will do so at some point on Tuesday.
ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he is unsure if the Cowboys would legitimately offer Schottenheimer the job, considering how he hasn't interviewed yet. However, Schefter does say that Schottenheimer does have fans in the building.
Shan Shariff, host of "Shan and RJ" on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, sent out a tweet saying that he's "hearing an offer could be coming soon" for Schottenheimer. Again, Schottenheimer is interviewing for the Cowboys position on Tuesday.
Schottenheimer has no prior head coaching experience, as he worked primarily as an assistant coach on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage throughout his career. He just completed his third year with the team, his second as offensive coordinator. Previously, Schottenheimer was an offensive coordinator for the New York Jets (2006-11), St. Louis Rams (2012-14), the Georgia Bulldogs (2015), and Seattle Seahawks (2018-20).
In 2023, Schottenheimer was promoted to Cowboys offensive coordinator once Kellen Moore left for the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator opening. Even though he was offensive coordinator, Schottenheimer did not have play-calling duties. Instead, they were held by McCarthy.
If this truly is the way the Cowboys are leaning, Jones will have to do quite a bit of convincing to ease the nerves of an already frustrated fanbase. Despite interviewing former head coaches like Robert Saleh and Leslie Frazier, giving the gig to Schottenheimer to even maintain some continuity, despite members of McCarthy's coaching staff already taking other positions elsewhere, would be just as baffling as Jones' "all-in" comments before the 2024 season.