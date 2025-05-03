Shocking Red Sox prospect emerges as possible Triston Casas replacement

The Boston Red Sox were dealt a significant blow to their roster. On Friday night, first baseman Triston Casas had to be stretchered off the field with what manager Alex Cora called a "significant knee" injury after trying to run-out a groundball. On Saturday morning, Red Sox fans' worst fears were confirmed, as Casas suffered a ruptured left patellar tendon. There was no immediate timetable for Casas' return.

With Casas likely sidelined for a large chunk of the season, the Red Sox will have to find a long-term solution at first base. Could it be through the trade block? How about signing a free agent?

WEEI's Rob Bradford provided his opinion on what the Red Sox should do at first base, and we must stress it's not a report on what the team will do. Bradford suggests the Red Sox have Marcelo Mayer take reps at first base.

My opinion: I would start working Marcelo Mayer out at first base immediately https://t.co/vcmVisv1aV — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) May 3, 2025

Marcelo Mayer could be Red Sox's long-term Triston Casas replacement

Mayer has long been a highly thought-of prospect for the Red Sox since he was drafted with the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. The thing is, the Red Sox don't have an opening at shortstop, which is the position Mayer primarily plays. Trevor Story, Boston's top option on the shortstop depth chart, is playing well this season.

As Bradford brings up, Mayer would need to take plenty of reps at first before making the move. Mayer does have the defensive prowess to at least make it work. But would the Red Sox actually do that? That remains to be seen. Besides shortstop, Mayer has only played one other position — second base, which is what fellow top prospect Kristian Campbell plays.

For now, the Red Sox will run with Romy Gonzalez at first base. The team also called up Abraham Toro from Triple-A, per Mass Live's Christopher Smith.

We'll see what the Red Sox ultimately decide to do with Casas out for the foreseeable future. For now, it will be a first base tandem of Gonzalez and Toro.