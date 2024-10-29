Shohei Ohtani channeled Cody Bellinger in text to Dodgers teammates after injury
By Katie Nash
Despite going up 2-0 in the World Series, it was nervous time for the Los Angeles Dodgers following Game 2. Shohei Ohtani suffered a shoulder injury in the bottom of the seventh inning and, suddenly, the team was forced to reckon with the possibility that its MVP might miss the rest of the series.
After a storybook first season with the Dodgers, the thought of him missing its final moments was demoralizing. The mood was tense amongst Dodgers players as they prepared for the long flight to New York. Then, per Jeff Passan of ESPN, they all received a text from the lead off hitter.
"Nice game, guys," Ohtani wrote. "Last time, Bellinger's shoulder was dislocated. This time, my shoulder was dislocated. This is a good sign for a world champion."
Ohtani is referring to former Dodger Cody Bellinger dislocating his shoulder while celebrating a huge home run during Game 7 of the 2020 NLCS against the Braves.
"I'll do my best to play the day after tomorrow," Ohtani continued. "See you in New York."
Like with Ohtani, there were initial questions surrounding Bellinger's ability to play the rest of the postseason and, also like Ohtani, he rallied and returned to the lineup. The Dodgers went on to win the 2020 World Series, and Ohtani and the Dodgers now hope history will repeat itself.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders Podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Ohtani's scare gave the Dodgers something to rally around
Ohtani's text prompted an immediate sigh of relief for the Dodgers. Third baseman Max Muncy described the team's reaction to the text as, "all right, he's got us you know. We'll be ready for him to be in the lineup."
They were ready. The Dodgers showed up big time for Game 3, winning 4-2. Going up 2-0 at home is one thing, but going on the road and getting that pivotal third game as the other team is desperate to claw their way back into the series in front of their fans is far more impressive. The Dodgers did just that, in part thanks to the morale boost provided by Ohtani's presence.
Although he went 0-3 in Game 3, he managed to reach twice and score. The superstar's presence on the team, however, is so much bigger than his day-to-day production. Knowing that a guy as incredible as Ohtani is in the leadoff spot translates to confidence throughout the lineup. Now the Dodgers just need to translate this confidence into one more win.