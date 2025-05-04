Shohei Ohtani’s comeback plan may be derailed by one surprising obstacle

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still awaiting Shohei Ohtani’s return to the mound following an elbow injury he suffered in 2023. Ohtani has yet to take the mound since the Dodgers threw $700 million at him to steal him from in-city rival, Los Angeles Angels. While he is ramping up his rehab, there’s still one obstacle in the way of his return.

It will come down to a few things, as MLB.com's Rick Farlow mentions in an article, including the team doctor giving Ohtani the go-ahead to start facing live batters. The other factor is he still isn’t throwing his off-speed pitches, specifically his slider, which is why they’re holding off on him as well.

The good thing for the Dodgers went on a spending spree this offseason adding depth to their pitching, despite the numerous injuries they're dealing with currently. So that's probably why they aren’t rushing Ohtani back as well. They don’t need him on the mound. Sure that’s what earned him nearly a $1 billion contract. But when they are ready for him to flex his two-way ability again, they don’t want it to be in a limited capacity.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are pumping the brakes on Shohei Ohtani for good reason

You may not like it, but you have to respect the fact that the Dodgers aren’t interested in putting Ohtani on the mound until he’s 100 percent ready. The way he’s been swinging the bat, they are more than thrilled to have him as a DH for now. He didn’t get paid all that money just to hit, though.

Which is why he’s probably just as anxious as Dodgers fans to get on the mound. He’s thrown two bullpen sessions since Apr. 18, both sessions had upwards of 30 pitches thrown. That’s a good sign. According to manager Dave Roberts, Ohtani is still a couple of months away.

That’s not Ohtani’s timeline though, that’s more the team’s timeline. Until the team doctor feels comfortable putting Ohtani out there, I doubt that changes anything; even if Ohtani himself feels like he’s ready to face live batters.

The Dodgers beefing up their pitching was probably a direct result of the uncertainty of when Ohtani would be available. Once he’s back into the pitching rotation full time, the Dodgers will have some leeway with how they handle a surplus of starting arms.

But Ohtani has to get their first. And right now, the Dodgers are perfectly fine easing him back into the rotation, even if the rehab process is dragged out more than everybody would have hoped. It’s a good sign Ohtani is getting into the bullpen.

Now he just has to iron out a few more kinks and the Dodgers will finally get to see the $700 million arm they have been patiently and anxiously awaiting.