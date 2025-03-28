Shohei Ohtani is trying to end MVP discussions very early with Opening Day home run

Shohei Ohtani has won MVP in three of his last four seasons. The only year he didn't win, Ohtani finished second to Aaron Judge and finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting. He's a generational talent in the middle of his prime, so it's only natural that he is the heavy betting favorite to claim his fourth MVP award in 2025.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way star is off to an excellent start. He went 3-for-8 with two walks, a homer, and three runs scored in the Tokyo Series. Now, he's mashing stateside. L.A.'s Opening Day matchup with the Detroit Tigers presented a formidable challenge in the form of Tarik Skubal and a deep Tigers bullpen. Ohtani was not the least bit phased.

Ohtani knocked a single and scored a run in the third inning, but he really altered the trajectory of the game with a seventh inning solo bomb off of Detroit's Brenan Hanifee.

Did Tom Hanks actually call it? We may never know, but Ohtani has not missed a beat since L.A.'s World Series run. He's swinging the bat with a purpose and reminding folks why 2025 National League MVP prognostication is probably a pointless endeavor. Barring injury, it is Ohtani's award to lose.

Shohei Ohtani opens early MVP run with Opening Day HR against Tigers

Los Angeles won 5-4 despite a solid outing from Skubal and a few real pushes from the Tigers offense. This will be the story of L.A.'s season, no doubt. Endless star power that just overwhelms teams in the end. The Dodgers have the deepest rotation and the deepest bullpen to go along with a lineup dripping with slug. It's a bit unfair, but it's the way of the game right now. Los Angeles' front office has deeper pockets than your favorite team and is perfectly happy to use 'em.

We probably take Ohtani for granted. It's easy to root against the perennial favorites — to wish for somebody, anybody to knock the star-studded Dodgers off their pedestal. But Ohtani is one of one. He is making history before our very eyes, and it's a treat to watch. We should take time, every now and then, to really appreciate what we're witnessing.

There is no question as to the best player in this sport. Maybe Aaron Judge is a better pure hitter. Maybe Juan Soto works the count better. But Ohtani's swing is like a simple sentence, straight to the point. It's clean, concise, with zero wasted motion or superfluous nonsense. He is going to keep flirting with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases for the foreseeable future. So long as he's on the field, it's hard to imagine the Dodgers falling out of World Series contention.

The MVP debate will rage on all season, but color me surprised if Ohtani isn't the undisputed frontrunner when all is said and done.