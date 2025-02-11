Shohei Ohtani helped lure Roki Sasaki to the Dodgers in more ways than one
By Austin Owens
Believe it or not, Shohei Ohtani has already played seven years in the MLB. After spending his first six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani signed a contract to move across town to join the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 and immediately led them to a World Series title. Even coming off of a championship season, the Dodgers remain hungry for success.
This offseason, the Dodgers have remained very active in the free agent market, building the best possible roster for the upcoming season. Two of the most notable additions that the Dodgers have made this winter are starting pitcher Roki Sasaki and infielder Hyeseong Kim. Ohtani should get credit for helping the Dodgers land these stars.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Shohei Ohtani lures Roki Sasaki to the Dodgers
The level of success that Shohei Ohtani has had with winning a championship in his first year with the Dodgers has to be inspiring for players in the NPA (Nippon Professional Baseball) who aspire to make the transition to the MLB. One would think that alone would be a good enough reason for Sasaki and Kim to choose the Dodgers. For Sasaki specifically, there was an added factor.
One of the biggest questions surrounding the Dodgers heading into 2025 is how they are going to have room on their roster for all of their talented players to contribute. They seem to have a surplus of starting pitchers even though by rule, their roster cannot exceed 13 pitchers. Much like the deferred contracts, the Dodgers have found somewhat of a legal loophole.
Ohtani is well-known for being an elite hitter and pitcher when he is completely healthy. Although he has not stepped on a big league mound for an extended amount of time, he is expected to pitch in 2025. Since Ohtani is also recognized as a designated hitter, the Dodgers do not have to list him as a pitcher, leaving room for Roki Sasaki to join the rotation.