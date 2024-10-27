Shohei Ohtani injury hangs a dark cloud over Dodgers Game 2 celebrations
The Los Angeles Dodgers enjoyed the first two games of the World Series thanks to a Freddie Freeman walk-off grand slam and a sizable lead over the New York Yankees late in Game 2. All the buzz in Los Angeles turned into a stunned silence in the bottom of the seventh inning when Shohei Ohtani appeared to injure his shoulder.
Ohtani was trying to steal second but he got caught by the tag. The fact that he was the last out of the inning became irrelevant when he stayed on the dirt beyond second base, clearly in pain.
Replays showed came down awkwardly on his left arm. It didn't look good.
Shohei Ohtani injury update: Dodgers 'encouraged' by early evaluation
On the FOX broadcast, Ken Rosenthal reported Ohtani's shoulder is the problem. The broadcast added that Ohtani was heard in Japanese saying that he "popped" his shoulder.
I'm not a doctor, so I obviously can't diagnose Ohtani. However, a shoulder popping sounds like a dislocation. That's undoubtedly bad news for the Dodgers. You can't exactly swing a baseball bat without heavy use of your shoulder and the World Series will only go for so long. We won't know the severity of that potential dislocation until the trainers in Los Angeles get a full evaluation done.
Baseball fans around the country can only hope the injury isn't serious. It would be awful if Ohtani has to miss the remainder of the World Series. He's the brightest star in the sport at the moment. His journey in the playoffs has been awesome to watch, even for non-Dodgers fans.
UPDATE: Dave Roberts had hopeful news for Dodgers fans after the game. He confirmed Ohtani suffered a "subluxation of his left shoulder." He will undergo further testing on Sunday but Roberts said, "We're encouraged."
This article will be updated as more information is learned about Shohei Ohtani's injury.