Shohei Ohtani injury warning should have Dodgers fans holding their breath
By Austin Owens
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani to a massive 10 year, $700 million contract with the majority of his earnings deferred. Ohtani has already proven himself as one of the best hitters in all of Major League Baseball but what makes him extra valuable is his ability to pitch at a Cy Young Award winner level when healthy.
When the Dodgers signed Ohtani, they were fully aware that he was recovering from an UCL injury and surgery and would not be able to toe the rubber in 2024 but would add him to the rotation in 2025. Ohtani's recent comments could have some Dodger fans holding their breath.
"I'll be going from mid-level to veteran in 2021. When the opportunity to have another surgery comes, it's not realistic to have to rehabilitate for another year and a half. When I think about it that way, I feel like this might be my last chance," Ohtani said, per Yahoo.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani says this is his 'last chance' at pitching
It is hard to believe that we are about to enter the eighth season with Shohei Ohtani in the bigs. He is now 30 years old and considered a veteran in this league which he is beginning to acknowledge.
Ohtani has had multiple UCL injuries dating back to his time with the Los Angeles Angels that kept him from completing full seasons as a pitcher. When he is healthy, he is more than effective on the mound. Ohtani holds a 38-19 record and a career 3.01 ERA.
While Ohtani is still on track to be ready to pitch in 2025, he has stated that if he were to face another arm injury, it would not be realistic to go through another long period of rehab at his age. Of course the Dodgers are hoping there are no major setbacks but there is always that possibility.
If Ohtani is eventually no longer able to pitch, it makes you wonder if the Dodgers will regret paying the amount of money they did to acquire him once one of his most valuable assets is taken away. Yet, even without his arm, Ohtani is arguably the most marketable player in baseball today.