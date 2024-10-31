Scenes! Watch Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate a World Series title
By Kinnu Singh
The Los Angeles Dodgers spent the past five games slowly digging the grave of the New York Yankees. It became more apparent with each passing pitch and swing in the 2024 World Series: The Dodgers were destined to become champions for the eighth time in MLB history.
Los Angeles allowed New York a brief reprieve in Game 4, allowing the Yankees to enjoy a little bit of success as they rested their high-leverage relievers. Even after a horrendous start by pitcher Jack Flaherty, the Dodgers refused to let Game 5 slip out of their grasp.
How the Dodgers clawed way back in Game 5
After falling behind 5-0 in the early innings, it took tremendous effort for Los Angeles to rally back. The Dodgers had to empty their bullpen against Aaron Judge and Juan Soto while battling against Gerrit Cole and New York's best relievers. In the bottom of the third inning, the Yankees had a 93.9 percent chance of forcing Game 6.
Despite the uphill climb, the Dodgers capitalized on all of New York's sloppy mistakes to tie the game in the fifth inning. The Yankees loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning, but only managed to score one run.
New York threatened again in the bottom of the eighth inning against Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Judge on first and second base with just one out. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opted to leave Treinen in, and he managed to finish out the inning without giving up the slim 7-6 lead. New York never came close to scoring a run again.
" I wanted to slow the game down a little bit," Roberts said about leaving Treinen in the game. "I looked in his eyes. He said I want it. I trusted him."
The Dodgers celebrate the 2024 World Series
In the end, it was Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler who closed out the game and clinched the Dodgers' fourth World Series championship over the Yankees. From there, the celebration was on.
"Everybody talks s--- about 2020, but there's not much they can say about it now," Buehler said.
"What a moment for our team being down 5-0," Treinen said. "What a moment for us to comeback."
"It was love, it was grit, it was just a beautiful thing," Mookie Betts said after clinching his third World Series championship. "I'm just proud of us."