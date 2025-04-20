Shohei Ohtani rushes back from dad duty to end Dodgers Eddie Rosario experiment

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani is expected to return from the paternity list on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. Ohtani's wife, Mamiko, gave birth to their first child, a daughter. Ohtani released a statement on instagram thanking the Dodgers and fans for their support.

"I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter," Ohtani wrote in an Instagram post. "To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents."

Given Mamiko just gave birth, no one would've blamed Ohtani if he took some time off to be there for his wife and daughter. However, much to the surprise of Dave Roberts, Ohtani will return earlier than expected. Ohtani reportedly texted Roberts on Saturday night – just hours after posting about his daughter on social media – to let the Dodgers know he'd be traveling to meet the team. Ohtani was allowed to miss up to three games if he preferred.

Dodgers end Eddie Rosario experiment with Shohei Ohtani return

The corresponding roster move involves Eddie Rosario, who was promoted to fill in for Ohtani while he was on paternity leave. Rosario has a long history with the Dodgers – albeit not much of it positive, as he won NLCS MVP as a member of the 2021 Atlanta Braves against Los Angeles. This time around with the Dodgers, Rosario had just one hit in four at-bats before being designated for assignment.

Over the last four seasons, Rosario has spent time in Atlanta, Washington and Cleveland, slashing .231/.278/.396 (82 wRC+) while his strikeout rate has increased dramatically. He is not the same player he once was, and at best projects as a fourth outfielder on a contending team. Rosario is 33 years old, and hasn't flashed his 20-plus home run pop over the last few seasons.

Rosario could be an option with the Braves once again were they to claim him off waivers, at least until Ronald Acuña Jr. comes back.