Shohei Ohtani’s looming return could put these struggling Dodgers on the hot seat

The Los Angeles Dodgers have dealt with as many injuries, if not more, than any team in the league this season. Specifically, the Dodgers' pitching staff has been destroyed by injuries, much like it was last season.

Blake Snell, the team's biggest offseason addition, has only made a few starts before suffering a crushing injury. Roki Sasaki is in the same boat, making eight starts before landing on the injured list. Tony Gonsolin has bounced back and forth from the IL and the starting rotation. Tyler Glasnow is also on the IL after making just five starts.

But Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani is set to return to the pitching rotation at some point this season. In fact, there's a chance the Dodgers could see the superstar return to the bump before the All-Star break.

Which Dodgers pitchers could be on the hot seat?

With Ohtani returning to the mound, the Dodgers will likely place a few pitchers on the hot seat over the next few weeks. This doesn't mean they're bound to be cut, but Los Angeles is going to need to make a big decision when Ohtani returns. Which pitchers could be on the hot seat with the star's return looming large?

LHP Justin Wrobleski

The easiest guy to place on this list is young left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski. Frankly, Wrobleski is only seeing big league action right now because of how injured the Dodgers' rotation is. If Los Angeles was healthy, we'd likely be talking about the lefty as a trade chip rather than a starting pitcher for a World Series contender.

But when Ohtani returns, the Dodgers aren't going to need the lefty in the big leagues anymore, especially since he's struggled in 15 innings this season. During his time in the big leagues this season, Wrobleski has allowed 15 hits, 12 earned runs and three home runs.

The 24-year-old lefty needs a bit more work in the minor leagues before he can contribute as a starter for a winning ball club like the Dodgers.

RHP Tony Gonsolin

Among the Dodgers' best eight or 10 starting pitchers, when everybody is healthy, Gonsolin might be at the bottom of the list. This isn't a bad thing because the Dodgers have four or five potential Cy Young winners on their roster, when everybody is healthy.

With Ohtani returning, Gonsolin (who's currently on the injured list) could be on the hot seat. The Dodgers may try to shift him to the bullpen, but there's also a chance Los Angeles could use him in a trade if its pitching rotation can get healthy. Returning Ohtani is step one to getting fully healthy. It could also be step one to sending Gonsolin out the door this season.

RHP Dustin May

Right hander Dustin May is in a slightly similar situation to Gonsolin, but May has been healthier and pitched slightly better than Gonsolin. There's also a much better chance the Dodgers could shift May to a reliever compared to Gonsolin.

There's a chance the Dodgers will need to choose between May and future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw in the coming months. Although Kershaw is past his best days, there's next to no chance the Dodgers wouldn't choose him in this scenario.

With Ohtani returning, Snell, Glasnow, Sasaki and other soon to follow, the Dodgers will begin to make big roster decisions. May's performance over the next month or two could determine whether he finishes the season with the Dodgers.