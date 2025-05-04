Shota Imanaga’s concerning injury video has Cubs fans fearing the worst

The last thing the Chicago Cubs need is another injury to their starting rotation. Yet, here we are, writing about a possible issue with Japanese starting pitcher Shota Imanaga. The star right-hander limped off the field in the Cubs Sunday game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The video does the Cubs concern some justice, but doesn't speak to the greater picture.

If Imanaga is forced to miss significant time, that will mean the Cubs are down arguably their two best starting pitchers when one factors in Justin Steele. Sadly for Chicago, Steele is out for the foreseeable future, if not the entire season.

Shota Imanaga's injury has long-term concerns for the Cubs

Imanaga is 3-1 on the season with a 2.77 ERA. Without him, the Cubs would be down to the likes of Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd, Ben Brown and Colin Rea as their primary starting rotation. Surely, a roster move form a power arm would be on the horizon, whether that be via the minor leagues or a trade is unknown and up to Jed Hoyer.

Chicago has been linked to Sandy Alcantara and Dylan Cease, but neither starting pitcher is expected to be moved prior to the MLB trade deadline. Frankly, it would be poor asset management by either team to trade their best starting pitcher when value is at its lowest.

The Cubs best internal option could very well be Cade Horton. The Cubs minor-league pitcher made a strong case on Sunday, as he threw six innings of one-run ball, giving up just two hits and a walk. Cubs fans have been calling for Horton for quite some time, and while Hoyer and Co. wish to remain patient with one of their top prospects, they might not have any choice in the matter.