Shots fired? Nike chimes in on the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Jaylen Brown beef
By Lior Lampert
The ostensibly never-ending feud between Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and Nike has taken another peculiar turn.
Brown and Nike's saga continued late Thursday night after Milwaukee Bucks franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 59 whopping points against the Detroit Pistons:
The 100-plus billion dollar corporation said nothing about Antetokounmpo's outburst versus Detroit was "childish." Notably, Brown used a variation of that term to describe the Greek Freak after the latter recently elbowed him before faking a high-five apology mid-game.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
Shots fired? Nike chimes in on the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Jaylen Brown beef
Clearly, Brown noticed the post, considering he replied to Nike on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"Y'all got weird energy," Brown stated. Intentional or not, Nike rubbed him the wrong way. He's not happy with their playful albeit conceivably bear-poking comments, which is reasonable, especially given the long-standing clash between the two parties.
Bad blood aside, Nike didn't mean any harm. They saw an opportunity to generate engagement on a topic of discussion that's been trending around the NBA lately. However, maybe lay off Brown and target someone you're in good standing with for these interactions like this? After all, the enterprise has an extensive catalog of athletes and basketball players they feature, including Antetokounmpo.
Since Brown publicly questioned the company's ethical interests (or lack thereof) in 2022, he and Nike haven't seen eye to eye. Then, the standout wing indicated the global conglomerate played a part in his snubbing from Team USA's 2024 Olympic basketball roster, further fueling the beef.
Antetokounmpo went berserk in Milwaukee's 127-120 overtime victory over the Pistons. His 59 points came on a hyper-efficient 21-of-34 shooting from the floor and 16-of-17 from the charity stripe. Plus, he added 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks, impacting the game at a high level on both ends of the floor.
The hostility surrounding Brown and Nike has only fueled the 2024 NBA champion and Finals MVP. So, if the sportswear giant wants to continue getting under his skin, Celtics fans surely won't mind it. We suspect this won't be the last we hear of the rivalry.