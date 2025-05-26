Should Chicago Sky bench Angel Reese for Rebecca Allen?

It has been a rough start thus far for the Chicago Sky. They are currently 0-3 and have lost each of their first three games by more than 10 points. If they want to salvage this season, they may be looking for change sooner than later: Like starting Rebecca Allen over Angel Reese.

Off the bench, the veteran was averaging nine points and three rebounds a game. In another game this weekend, again off the bench in a loss to the LA Sparks, she added 11 more points and three more rebounds.

Allen has provided a spark off the bench and has added a veteran ability to the team searching for an identity. In the loss on the court against the Sparks, she had a plus/minus of four. That shows that she could part of the solution if she was given more playing time.

Reese continues to struggle in shooting, defense and most aspects of her game outside rebounding. The team and offense seem to run through her, but she could learn from a player of Allen's caliber. Taking a seat right now may benefit her in the long run for her career.

Angel Reese's box plus/minus is 19.7 through three games

Reese does have a strong work ethic on the court, which is evident in her rebounding skills. A few games off the bench could lead to her providing a spark and maybe give her the right time to develop more skills throughout the season.

Allen missed most of last season due to a back injury with the Connecticut Sun. She was traded to the Sky in the offseason. She can provide veteran leadership and has played the two previous seasons in the postseason for the New York Liberty and Sun.

It is time for the Sky to realize that if they continue to play the way they are, they will slowly dip low enough into the standings and not find a way out. The Caitlin Clark-led Fever did start last season winless after several games. However, the Sky do not have a player of Clark's caliber to get them out of it as quick.

Now they may have a player who currently is on the bench who may be the quick answer to turning their season around. Rebecca Allen's veteran leadership and ability to work with Reese and bring her along may benefit both her and the Sky for years to come.