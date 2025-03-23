Should Dan Hurley have taken the Lakers job? UConn faces uncertain future

It’s official — the defending NCAA champion UConn Huskies have been eliminated after a 77-75 loss to No. 1-ranked Florida in the Round of 32.

In a game that remained highly competitive for all 40 minutes, Huskies head coach Dan Hurley delivered more animated reactions than a Disney movie. But in the end, his team’s quest for a historic three-peat came to an abrupt halt.

This loss officially ends UConn’s hopes of becoming the first men’s team to win three consecutive national titles since UCLA in 1973. While the defeat marks the end of the road for UConn’s players, it also raises a major question for Hurley himself:

Should he have taken the Los Angeles Lakers job?

Dan Hurley’s decision to turn down the Lakers

In June 2024, Hurley confirmed that he had engaged in discussions with the Los Angeles Lakers, who were searching for a replacement for Darvin Ham. Many believed he would make the jump to the NBA, especially with the chance to coach LeBron James and one of the league’s most storied franchises.

However, just two weeks later, Hurley turned down the offer, instead signing a six-year, $50 million contract extension with UConn — passing up nearly $20 million more from the Lakers. His decision was seen as a bold statement, choosing loyalty to the program he had revitalized since 2018 over the allure of coaching at the professional level.

Despite losing Donovan Clingan, Stephon Castle, and Cam Spencer to the NBA, UConn was still considered a national title favorite entering the 2024-25 season.

A season of struggles for UConn

After a 4-0 start, the Huskies quickly hit a wall, suffering three straight losses in the Maui Invitational — matching their entire loss total from the 2023-24 season in just one tournament.

What seemed like a minor stumble at the time turned into a larger issue, as UConn struggled with inconsistency throughout the season. The Huskies finished the regular season 23-10, failing to find their championship form.

Their Big East Tournament run ended in the semifinals against Creighton, leaving them with one last shot at redemption in the NCAA Tournament. However, after their Round of 32 exit against Florida, Hurley now faces tough questions about his future.

What’s next for Dan Hurley?

With his championship aspirations crushed, Hurley must decide where he goes from here. Does he stay at UConn, rebuild, and chase another title? Or does he reconsider making the leap to the NBA?

Had Hurley accepted the Lakers’ offer, he would have been leading a team in the playoff hunt instead of searching for answers after an early March Madness exit.

Hindsight is 20/20, but one thing is certain — this debate could have been avoided if he had just said yes to the Lakers.