Sidney Crosby shares great news for Penguins, Team Canada ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off
By Scott Rogust
The NHL is officially off for the next week-plus for the 4 Nations Face-Off. This event is taking the place of the All-Star Game, as it features the top players in the NHL competing for USA, Canada, Finland, and Sweden in a round-robin tournament.
For Team Canada, they had some uncertainty leading up to the tournament, as Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby was dealing with a left arm injury. This took place in Pittsburgh's game against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 4 after getting tangled up between two players. While Crosby finished that game, he missed the team's next two contests against the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers.
Despite the injury, Crosby traveled up to Montreal to join Team Canada ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off. With that, it was up to see if Crosby had a shot of playing.
Well on Monday, Crosby informed media members following Canada's practice that he is good to go for the 4 Nations Face-Off, and will play in the team's opening game against Sweden on Wednesday.
Sidney Crosby set to play in 4 Nations Face-Off after dealing with injury
This bodes well for Canada, considering they boast the equivalent of a super team. Plus, it's a good sign for the Penguins once he returns.
At practice on Monday, Crosby was spotted on a line with Mark Stone and Nathan MacKinnon. With the amount of talent Canada boasts, especially at forward, is why they can be considered favorites. Having Crosby available makes their odds even stronger.
The Penguins are just six points out of a Wild Card spot at the break, so there's certainly a chance the team could turn things around. The problem is, the Eastern Conference has nearly every team in contention, besides the Buffalo Sabres. That, and the team did deal one of their top talents in Marcus Pettersson, so it will remain to be seen if the team has plans to continue selling. The trade deadline is March 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET.
At age 37, Crosby leads the Penguins with 58 points and 41 assists, while scoring 17 goals in 55 games played.
Despite the injury scare, Crosby is ready to play in the NHL's first ever 4 Nations Face-Off.