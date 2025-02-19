Sixers add a former Lakers guard for offensive pop but it is too little too late



Amidst a disappointing 20-34 season, the Philadelphia 76ers add some extra offensive power in veteran guard Lonnie Walker IV.

The 26-year-old guard, who spent the last few months playing overseas, will sign a two-year, $3-million contract with the 76ers, according to Shams Charnia.

Before voyaging overseas, Walker IV spent time with the Boston Celtics during the preseason. Despite not making the team, he had a strong showing.

Walker IV was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in 2018. He spent four seasons in San Antonio, before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022.

His last entire season in the NBA was with the Brooklyn Nets, where he averaged 10 points per game in 58 games.

Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a two-year, $3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group told ESPN. Walker has played for Zalgiris Kaunas in the Euroleague and had an NBA-out in his deal. He now enters his 7th NBA season. pic.twitter.com/NQW8xQa1mS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 18, 2025

While some may say this is a strong addition for a struggling 76ers team, did it come too late?



Is it too late for the Philadelphia 76ers even with Lonnie Walker



It's clear the 76ers needed to eject some life in their roster. They lost their last five before the All-Star break and were desperate for another scoring punch. Walker has shown to be a capable scorer throughout his career and gives them another offensive threat to their lineup.

The 76ers have struggled all season due to offensive limitations and several injuries between their two stars, Paul George and Joel Embiid. They are a formidable team when both are healthy, but keeping on the court together has been a challenge.

Philadelphia is 1.4 games behind the Chicago Bulls, the 10th place and final Play-In spot. With the right push, they can easily make a post-season push, but time is running out, and the 76ers need to get it going sooner rather than later.