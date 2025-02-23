Sixers almost did the unthinkable with Ben Simmons with season in jeopardy

After a couple of disappointing seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons seems to have found a new home with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The former two-time All-Star reached a buyout agreement with the Nets, and the Clippers instantly scooped him after finalizing the deal. Simmons also drew some interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Dallas Mavericks.

Although he appears to be a good fit for the Clippers, a reunion with his former team could have been in the cards.

NBA insider Jake Fischer expresses his belief on Bleacher Report that the 76ers "sniffed around" on signing Simmons.



A Ben Simmons- 76ers Reunion ?

Simmons was drafted by the 76ers back in 2016. It was there that he emerged as a superstar and formed a dynamic tandem with MVP big man Joel Embiid.

However, a lack of playoff success, particularly in the 2021 playoffs, and tension within the organization would ultimately lead to his departure in 2022, as he was traded to Brooklyn for James Harden.

Simmons' time in Brooklyn was plagued with injuries, playing just 90 games throughout four seasons with the franchise. Overall, Simmons averaged 6.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 6.2 rebounds in 25.4 minutes.



While he's not the same player he once was, Simmons could have provided the 76ers a spark if he were claimed off waivers. Simmons has shown flashes of former ability to pass and defense throughout this season between the Nets and Clippers, and could have given the 76ers a much-needed spark.

At 20-36, following their loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the 76ers run the risk of missing the postseason. They made a slew of big-time offseason moves. However, injuries to key stars would derail their season.

The 76ers must pick it up, and quick, if they hope to clinch a postseason spot.