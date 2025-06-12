The NBA Draft cycle is full of smokescreens, leverage plays and calculated reports from front offices. It's tough to believe any of what you read or hear, and until Adam Silver actually announces a name on draft night, everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

So, with that salt in hand, the latest report from Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype (who is a trustworthy source, for the record) about the Sixers looking to trade up to No. 2 or stay at No. 3 while having "zeroed in" on four players isn't great news for the crowd that wants Philly to trade down in this draft for a veteran and more assets — which has become a pretty sizeable crowd. If you're in the "stay and draft at No. 3" group, though... You actually might get your wish!

Sources: The 76ers have engaged with the Spurs about potentially moving up to the No. 2 pick. For now, the Sixers have zeroed in on four NBA Draft prospects with the No. 3 pick, including a private workout last week with VJ Edgecombe and Ace Bailey visiting Philadelphia next week — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 12, 2025

Sixers trading down from No. 3 might not be Daryl Morey's plan

I don't want to claim to know the innerworkings of Daryl Morey's mind. I'm sure it looks a little bit like The Matrix, with a constant stream of analytics circulating inside of his brain. But even with how much Morey loves making trades on draft night, I fully believe the right move in this draft is to stay put and take a player who he and the Sixers front office think can become a star next to Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.

Who that player may be is a pretty hard question to answer right now. Ace Bailey is the best shot creator in this draft and could turn into a versatile defender, but he struggled getting to the rim and isn't a high-level passer. VJ Edgecombe is an explosive guard and disruptive defender but might not have the creation ability to be a lead guard in the NBA. Tre Johnson is an incredible shot-maker but has a long way to go before he's reliable on the defensive end.

NBA Draft is unpredictable after Cooper Flagg at No. 1

There's no drama at the top of this draft, no matter how nervous Nico Harrison made Mavericks fans about every future move the franchise makes. Cooper Flagg is going to be the pick — but after that, it's a real crapshoot. It seemed like "Flagg, Harper, Bailey" was going to be the top three, but the stone that order was set in seems to be cracking a little bit.

Philadelphia controls this draft and Daryl Morey, like always, seems to be plotting.