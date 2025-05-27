Sixers plan with Paul George is the safest one if trade rumors are true

Year 1 of the Paul George-Philadelphia 76ers experiment didn't go as planned, to put it mildly. Everything that could've gone wrong for George and the 76ers in 2024-25 did. But the good news is it can only go up from here. Right? That's what Philadelphia's brain trust appears to be betting on, according to NBAinsider Jake Fischer. And oddly enough, despite everything we just said, that's probably the best course of action.

76ers standing pat with Paul George, and it's hard to blame them

Philadelphia got some great lottery luck in Chicago earlier this month that vaulted them to the No. 3 overall selection in this year's draft. Since then, there's been speculation that the Sixers could include the pick in a trade to move off George. However, Fischer has all but put that notion to bed ($).

"Recent reports suggesting that the Sixers will be looking to explore George's trade market in conjunction with the draft are a misread," Fischer wrote. "There have been no indications that they are looking to package George with the No. 3 pick or try to move him on his own."

After what we saw from George in his inaugural campaign with Philadelphia, it'd be hard to criticize president of basketball operations Daryl Morey for pivoting. The 35-year-old looked like a shell of the nine-time All-Star we've come to know, posting his lowest scoring output in a decade. Willingly signing up to go through this again following a failed season is borderline insane.

But having said that, George's market value is at rock bottom. How many teams are looking for an aging, oft-injured wing with at least two (presumably three) seasons of his four-year, $212 million max contract? We'd bet few, if any.

The 76ers seem intent on running it back with George, which is what they should do. If he bounces back (at least to some degree), it'd help them in more ways than one. Not only would it benefit Philly from an on-court standpoint, but a resurgence would make him more appealing to rival front offices.

Conversely, if George doesn't right the ship, they can reassess his future with the franchise next offseason. Suitors may be more inclined to take a swing on him with one less year on his deal. Either way, the 76ers sticking with him is the correct approach ... for now.