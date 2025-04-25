Skeptical Cowboys fans may change their minds after learning this Tyler Booker story

Picking 12th overall, the highest first-round pick they had in four years, most Cowboys fans were hoping for a wide receiver like Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan to pair with CeeDee Lamb. But McMillan was taken eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers, which was the first surprise of the draft night.

Instead, the Dallas Cowboys selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But the pick sparked mixed reactions among fans. Before the Cowboys fans lose their minds, Tyler Booker's story might be the key to winning over the skeptical fans.

Booker was a two-year starter at left guard and served as a team captain at Alabama. His leadership on and off the field was instrumental in guiding the Crimson Tide through a challenging 2024 season after Nick Saban retired and Kalen DeBoer took over.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe provided insights into Booker’s ability to inspire and lead his teammates when players opt out of the bowl games in preparation for the NFL Draft or enter the transfer portal. But he was not having any excuses.

"Tyler Booker is a big-time leader," Howe wrote on social media. "While Alabama was worried about opt-outs, Booker got in front of the team before their bowl game prep week and said anyone opting out would have to explain themselves to him. No one did. Then he badly injured his pinkie finger during the first practice of bowl week and still played. Booker backed it up. Cowboys got a good one."

"Tyler Booker is a big-time leader," Howe wrote on social media. "While Alabama was worried about opt-outs, Booker got in front of the team before their bowl game prep week and said anyone opting out would have to explain themselves to him. No one did. Then he badly injured his pinkie finger during the first practice of bowl week and still played. Booker backed it up. Cowboys got a good one."

And star edge rusher Micah Parsons was really pumped after talking to Booker.

Tyler Booker is a perfect replacement for the Cowboys after the retirement of Zack Martin.

By selecting Booker, the Cowboys addressed a critical need in their offensive line after the retirement of Zack Martin. His size (6-foot-5, 321 pounds) and strength will provide much-needed protection for quarterback Dak Prescott, who is coming off a serious injury last season.

He led the team with 92 knockdown blocks and played a team-high 778 snaps last season. His consistency and reliability in protecting the quarterback and opening up running lanes were key factors in Alabama's offense. Booker allowed only two sacks and 18 hurries across 1,580 snaps. He is capable of anchoring the Cowboys' offensive line after handling tough SEC defenses for three seasons.

While the initial reaction to the Cowboys' selection of Tyler Booker may have been mixed, his story and proven abilities could make many fans reconsider his selection in time. His leadership, performance, and fit within the Cowboys' offensive scheme make him a valuable addition to the team. As the 2025 season unfolds, the fans might be cheering for the very same player they doubted on draft night if he lives up to his billing.