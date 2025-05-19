The opening weekend of the 2025 WNBA season brought some incredible matchups, stellar individual performances, and of course, plenty of drama.

With most teams just one game into their seasons, it is far too early to make presumptions about the remainder of the schedule. However, it would be easy to overreact to several of the storylines that developed over the first few games.

The Las Vegas Aces may not host a playoff series

While the Aces still have the undisputed best player in the league in A'ja Wilson, they once again did a poor job of building the team around her. Becky Hammon has plenty of talent on the roster, but the pieces have not fit together well in the last two seasons. With the Liberty and Lynx picking up where they left off and several other teams emerging, the Aces may not have a top-four record come playoff time.

Sonia Citron will win Rookie of the Year

Through two games in her WNBA career, Citron looks to be a dominant force on both ends of the floor already. She averaged 17.0 points and 2.5 assists per game on 64.7 percent shooting from the floor and a 40.0 percent mark from beyond the arc. She also held Marina Mabrey to 5-of-21 shooting from the field on Sunday. Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings look to be a bit lost right now, which could give Citron the upper hand and the momentum she needs to win the award.

Kelsey Plum will be First-Team All-WNBA

After playing second fiddle to A'ja Wilson in Las Vegas for the last several seasons, Plum is now leading the Sparks on her own accord. She had a 37-point explosion on opening night against the Valkyries and followed it up with an 18-point, five-assist game against the Lynx despite playing less minutes due to foul trouble. It may be hard to dethrone Sabrina Ionescu or Caitlin Clark from the First-Team ranks, but she'll have every opportunity to do so this year.

The Chicago Sky may be the worst team in the East

Growing pains are understandable under a new coach, but the Sky looked completely lost on Saturday in their home opener. Offensively they had no rhythym and it was difficult to figure out where their points of attack were. On defense, they had little communication and gave up far too many easy looks to the Fever. With teams like the Mystics and Dream showing promise in the early going, it may be tough sledding for the Sky.

Washington could be a sneaky playoff contender

While the rookie duo of Citron and Kiki Iriafen has been exciting in the early going, the play of Brittney Sykes and Jade Melbourne has been just as important. Melbourne shot a ridiculous 71.4% from the three-point line last weekend, which is not sustainable, but Sykes also shot well below her ability at 14.3% from beyond the arc. This Washington team works together incredibly well, finds open shots and makes life difficult on their opponents. If the rookies continue to grow up in a hurry, then this team may be a formidable foe come playoff time.