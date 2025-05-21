Slumping Dodgers veteran is quietly dragging down the lineup

When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Michael Conforto to a one-year, $17 million deal this offseason, it drew little attention — until now. Despite steady playing time, he holds the lowest WAR of any position player on the roster.

The offseason was highlighted by the signings of Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki, along with the re-signing of Teoscar Hernández, but many saw Conforto as a valuable addition that aligns with the Dodgers’ proven strategy.

As a former All-Star with proven success, Conforto was considered a key asset for the Dodgers. He seemed like a promising solution for boosting talents like Max Muncy and Chris Taylor, while unlocking the full potential of others like Hernández.

Following the 2024 trade deadline, Conforto delivered impressive numbers, hitting .273 with a .329 on-base percentage and a .529 slugging percentage, which was instrumental in earning him his contract in the first place.

Michael Conforto has fallen off dramatically

Conforto started strong in Los Angeles, recording eight hits over his first eight games, including two home runs and five RBIs, demonstrating his ability to contribute offensively. With an OPS over 1.000 during this stretch, he showed he could be a valuable presence in the lineup.

Since April 6, Conforto’s performance has taken a significant downturn, raising concerns about his ability to contribute consistently. Over 92 at-bats, he has managed to record only 10 hits, resulting in a batting average of .109. He has struck out 34 times and driven in just one run.

He struggled significantly before completing the recent Arizona series with three hits in six at-bats, going just 7-for-86. Despite the brief boost, as of May 20, Conforto has a .168 batting average with 24 hits in 143 at-bats. He has two home runs and six RBIs, with an OPS of .577 this season. His WAR sits at -0.6, underlining his continued struggles at the plate.

Conforto has appeared in 38 games this season, the second-most among Dodgers position players, and ranks sixth in at-bats with 118. His performance no longer justifies that playing time.

Teoscar Hernández's return should have Dodgers reassessing outfield rotation

The Dodgers activated veteran outfielder Hernández from the injured list on Monday and sent James Outman down to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Hernández’s return to the lineup doesn’t seem likely to impact the playing time of the impressive 24-year-old Andy Pages, who has been putting together strong performances.

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Pages is a consistent everyday player. Roberts emphasized that Pages will remain a regular presence in the lineup and will only be given occasional days off to rest, like the one he took Monday night. This shows the team’s confidence in Pages’ abilities and his important role moving forward.

With Pages established as a regular or near-regular center fielder and Hernández returning to right field, the Dodgers plan to rotate Conforto and Tommy Edman in left field. Edman is expected to take the outfield on days when Hyeseong Kim starts at second base, though Kim has also spent some time in center field, shifting Pages to left field.

Holding one of the best records in MLB at 29-19 despite numerous pitching injuries, the Dodgers still face uncertainty in their outfield lineup. With Edman and Hernández back, the team must reassess which players will secure regular playing time.