Smart Packers reunion about to be more possible than ever and Jordan Love should beg for it
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Jets attempted to provide quarterback Aaron Rodgers with everything he needed — or asked for — during his brief two-year tenure with the team. That included a reunion with wide receiver Davante Adams, who served as Rodgers’ top target during their time together on the Green Bay Packers.
The Jets acquired Adams in a midseason trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he did little to help the Jets improve. New York is opting to move on from Rodgers after the Jets finished the season with a 5-12 record, which means Adams will likely be shown the door as well. The 32-year-old has an untenable cap hit of $38.3 million, which all but guarantees a release this offseason, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.
Adams initially left Green Bay after the 2021 season to join Derek Carr, his former college teammate, on the Raiders. That reunion proved to be short-lived, and Adams quickly grew tired of the dysfunction in Las Vegas. Now, as the three-time first-team All-Pro will search for his fourth team in the past four years, another potential reunion could be in the cards.
Packers reunion with Davante Adams could be ideal for Jordan Love
Adams could opt to return to Green Bay, where he developed into one of the league’s top wide receivers. Packers quarterback Jordan Love hasn’t had the luxury of playing with a wide receiver of Adams’ caliber and the team sorely lacked consistency on the perimeter in 2024. After a rocky sophomore season as the team’s starter, Love could benefit from having a savvy veteran like Adams to target on key downs.
Love was the backup quarterback in Green Bay during Adams’ last season with the team, but Adams wasn’t sure how well he would do as the starter. After Love’s standout campaign in 2023, Adams seemed impressed. Although he never went as far as saying he regretted leaving Green Bay, Adams hinted that he wouldn’t mind playing with Love during an appearance on “The Rush” podcast last May.
"At the time when I was [in Green Bay], I hadn't necessarily seen enough [from Love] to say this is for sure what I should do," Adams said. "But in hindsight, like we talked about, the kid is a f------ baller, man. I'm so happy for him. … Obviously, we saw what he did at the end of the year. I don't regret what I did, but, at the same time, it's definitely you look back on it like, 'damn, that boy kind of balling right now.'"
Adams said it “would’ve been cool” to find a way to bring Love to Las Vegas. While that didn’t happen, he can find a way to catch passes from the 26-year-old quarterback in 2025. Green Bay hasn’t had a wide receiver eclipse 900 receiving yards or eight receiving touchdowns in either of Love’s two seasons as a starter. Second-year wide receiver Jayden Reed led the team with 857 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in 2024.
During his eight years with the Packers, Adams was named to five Pro Bowls and tallied more than 100 catches, 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons.