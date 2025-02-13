So dumb it's true: Kendrick Lamar ran more than the Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs were hoping to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowl championships. Before the game even started, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were already being discussed as all-time greats at their respective positions.
Instead, the Chiefs looked discombobulated throughout Super Bowl LIX. While Mahomes made poor reads, missed open receivers and turned the ball over three times, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided no relief with in-game adjustments. The tandem displayed their biggest flaws, ranging from poor in-game coaching to reckless quarterbacking.
Plenty of statistics have been used to explain the lopsided result. While some have been useful in understanding how the Philadelphia Eagles dismantled the Chiefs, some have provided context for Kansas City’s baffling performance.
Kendrick Lamar ran for more yards than Kansas City's offense
Grammy-winning artist Kendrick Lamar traveled over 145 yards during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, per Rap Daily. That figure is approximately three times higher than Kansas City’s rushing output during the game, USA Today’s Cory Woodroof noted.
In fact, Lamar saw more of the field than Kansas City’s offense prior to halftime. While Lamar’s halftime performance lasted over 13 minutes, Kansas City’s time of possession was limited to just 10:01. In comparison, Philadelphia possessed the ball for nearly 20 minutes in the first half.
In the first half, the Chiefs gained just 23 total offensive yards and one first down with an average of 1.2 yards per play. The Eagles gained 179 yards and 13 first downs with an average of 4.6 yards per play. The most significant difference was on the scoreboard: the Eagles jumped out to a 24-0 lead after Mahomes threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown by Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean.
While Mahomes reverted to playing hero ball and making poor decisions, Reid stubbornly relied on a five-man protection scheme and abandoned the running game entirely. Kansas City finished with 11 rushing attempts, but only seven of those were designed runs. The other four rushing attempts came on scrambles by Mahomes, who gained 25 rushing yards.
The Chiefs offense didn’t cross midfield until there were less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter. By then, the Eagles had already forced Kansas City fans to turn their tv off.