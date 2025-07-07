3 transfers that could change the landscape of the Premier League

This summer transfer window, we’ve seen 11 transfers between Premier League clubs happen before pre-season has even started. This continues the trend of Premier League clubs trading amongst themselves, which will only boost the top-to-bottom quality of the league. So who are some other players who could make a move without having to learn a new language?

With the rumors of Anthony Elanga to Newcastle, Bryan Mbuemo to Manchester United, and Christian Norgaard to Arsenal, the number could rise to 14 before the end of the week. But one transfer that hasn’t seen much speculation is one that could help Arsenal’s struggles to create from open-play, that player would be Morgan Rogers.

3. Morgan Rogers to Arsenal

With inconsistent attacking play, an injury to Bukayo Saka, and a poor season from usual midfield maestro Martin Odegaard, Arsenal languished in front of goal, causing them to stutter down the tail end of the Premier League season.

Their quality in defense is clear, but cutting through a line of defense is where the Gunners lack quality. Morgan Rogers' 22 through balls last season, ranking fifth in the Premier League, is the type of incisiveness Arsenal need to add to their front three. While Gabriel Martinelli contributed eight goals in the league last season, his 26 passes attempted per game and 1.87 progressive passes per game are near the bottom for all attackers in Europe. The Brazilian can still add his goal scoring threat to the team, but a player like Rodgers or perhaps Eberiche Eze would be an important addition to add a new dimension to Arsenal’s attack.

2. Kobbie Mainoo to Manchester United

Since Kobbie Mainoo’s breakout campaign in 2023-24, the young English midfielder seems to have taken a step back in his first full season. It could be down to a change in system from a 4-2-3-1 to Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1, it could also be down to a poor midfield partnership. Next to Mainoo has been Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte, two defensive minded midfielders but also two of the slower ones. Perhaps a new Brazilian midfielder needs to take the mantle from the aging Casemiro, in the form of Joao Gomes. The Wolves midfielder’s 116 tackles ranks third across Europe’s top 5 leagues.

The 24-year-old would be the second Brazilian Wolves midfielder of the summer for Manchester United, and having played in a low-possession side, they’re both used to having to do a lot of running and are capable of carrying the hard yards for a Manchester United side that has lacked a determined edge outside of captain Bruno Fernandes.

1. James Trafford to Fulham

Fulham have been a mid-table Premier League side for a seemingly endless number of years. But with a solid 11th place finish and Marco Silva's future solidified, the future looks promising for the London side. Building on their English core may be the way forward, and it may continue with Burnley’s James Trafford. En route to promotion, Burnley conceded an incredible 16 goals in 46 games, with the former Manchester City academy player a big reason behind that.

6’6 goalkeepers aren’t usually the best with the ball at their feet, but 40 touches per game and a launch (passes over forty yards) rate of only 27 percent is certainly impressive. But it’s his shot-stopping that makes him such a valuable player. A +6.68 GSAA (A goalkeeper’s saves versus the expected goals they face) is one of the best in Europe, and an improvement on Bernd Leno’s -3.1. The German has been a Premier League mainstay in his time at Arsenal and now Fulham, but The Cottagers have proven they’re capable of making big-money moves, and Trafford is the one to solidify a defense that has still managed to impress thanks to the defensive tactical excellence of Marco Silva.