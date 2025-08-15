5 bold predictions for the 2025-26 Premier League season

The Premier League is so back.

With every new season comes expectations and surprises. This year is set to be one of the most exciting in recent times, as there is no conclusive favorite to the title and the competition in the middle of the table for European football is fierce. Here's five bold predictions for the upcoming season that could age very well.

1. Chelsea are legitimate contenders

They showed what they were made of in the Club World Cup, and now they'll have all the momentum entering the Premier League season. Liam Delap and Joao Pedro will be an interesting striker duo who will compete for minutes, and Cole Palmer showcased his talents to the world in the final against PSG. They also have all the depth in the world. Don't be surprised if Chelsea give Arsenal and Liverpool a run for their money.

2. Manchester City won't rebound

Pep Guardiola's Man City squad has certainly been invested to. Tijjani Reijnders was Pep's signing of the summer, and there's little doubt that he will be an impressive player in their midfield. However, Arsenal and Liverpool have spent big on big names such as Frimpong, Wirtz, and Gyökeres, which could lead to a further separation between them and Man City. Pep has a history of winning, but it feels like his luck has finally ran out.

3. Sunderland have the players to survive

The Black Cats have been one of the most active Premier League clubs in the transfer market, signing players like Xhaka, Diarra, and Adingra to bolster the squad. Pundits and fans are in agreement: Sunderland came to play, and they're the most likely team that was promoted last season to stay at the top flight for an extra year.

4. Everton will be in the top eight

Under the Friedkin Group and David Moyes, Everton experienced a resurgence in the latter half of last season, and with the signings of Thierno Barry, Adam Aznou, and Jack Grealish, a statement has been made by the Toffees. If they can bring in a proper right back and CDM, then they could be a team to look out for when it comes to the race for European spots.

5. Brentford are in danger of relegation

Although Brentford did make some signings, none of them stick out, especially considering that the club lost both Bryan Mbeumo, who scored the most goals for their squad, and their captain Christian Norgaard. Let's not forget that they've also lost Thomas Frank to Tottenham. If the new players don't replace the output that came last year, this could be a season to forget.

(PS: Brentford just struck an agreement with Bournemouth to sign Dango Ouattara. He's a good player, but there is still doubt that he'll the difference.)