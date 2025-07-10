Arsenal in danger of losing top striker target to Al-Hilal

If Arsenal had a full-fit center-forward last season, then they would have challenged Liverpool for the Premier League title. The Gunners have now been runners-up in the previous three Premier League campaigns. This led to Liverpool fans mocking Mikel Arteta with a tifo that he was always the bridesmaid and never the bride.

Arsenal have Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as strikers, but neither can guarantee you 20 goals a season. Havertz and Jesus are also injury-prone. The Gunners must bring in a striker this summer. However, one target could be heading to the Saudi Pro League instead of North London.

The Sun has reported that "Arsenal transfer target Benjamin Sesko is wanted by Saudi club Al-Hilal. They wanted to sign Victor Osimhen but the Nigerian has rejected them twice. Also on their striker shortlist is Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is quietly angling for a new deal behind the scenes."

Is Benjamin Šeško too good for the Saudi Pro League?

Benjamin Šeško is one of the most highly rated young strikers in world soccer. The 22-year-old has scored 10+ goals in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig in each of the last three seasons. His career has been been carefully mapped out by the Red Bull project.

Šeško played youth soccer in his native Slovenia before joining Red Bull Salzburg as a 16-year-old. He then had a loan spell at FC Liefering, which act as Salzburg's reserve team. After proving himself back at Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga, Šeško then got his move to Leipzig.

The next step in Šeško's career should be to move to one of the top European clubs. As well as Arsenal, he has also been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea. There is also reported interest from Real Madrid. Therefore, Šeško should not be tempted by the riches of Al-Hilal, but should want to test himself at the highest level in Europe.

Al-Hilal did show a good account of themselves at the Club World Cup this summer. They drew with Real Madrid in the group stage and knocked out Manchester City. However, their campaign ended with a defeat to Fluminense in the quarter-finals. The Saudi side may be one of the only clubs that can afford Šeško, as he is contracted to Leipzig until 2029.

Who are Arsenal's alternatives to Benjamin Šeško?

It has been reported that Arsenal were closing in on the signing of Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting Lisbon. However, there are now reports that talks have now stalled and the deal is in danger of collapsing. It remains to be seen if the Gunners will be able to bring in the Sweden international.

Other options for the Gunners, could be Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa, but he is currentlt Unai Emery's only striker. Newcastle United's Alexander Isak has been linked with the Gunners in the past, but he will not come cheap. Dušan Vlahović who plays for Juventus, could be a good fit for Arsenal, but they will face competition for Man United for his signature.