Arsenal vs. Leeds: Predicted lineups, team news, and score prediction

Matchday 2 of the Premier League sees Arsenal take on Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were not entirely convincing against Manchester United

Arsenal secured a 1-0 win over Manchester United on the opening weekend of the season. However, they did not play that well, with United on top during large parts of the game.

Winning when you are not playing well is a good sign for a team looking to challenge for the title. However, Mikel Arteta's side will be looking to put in a more convincing performance at home against Leeds this weekend.

Leeds United had a great start back in the Premier League

It is always going to be difficult for newly promoted sides to stay in the Premier League. Over the last two seasons, the same three sides that achieved promotion from the Championship were sent straight back down.

Leeds had a fantastic start to their campaign back in English soccer's top flight with a 1-0 win over Everton at Elland Road. However, they now face the difficult task of playing Arsenal at the Emirates.

Team news and predicted lineups

Despite the somewhat poor performance against United, Arteta will likely play the same lineup. However, Kai Havertz will be missing from the roster after picking up a knee injury.

Arsenal predicted lineup: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Gyökeres, Martinelli

Lukas Nmecha and Brendan Aaronson could both start for Leeds after impressing off the bench against Everton.

Leeds United predicted lineup: Perri, Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Gudmundsson, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, James, Aaronson, Nmecha

Historical context and prediction

Leeds have a very bad record against Arsenal in recent seasons. The Gunners have won their last six meetings.

Given their record against the Gunners, Leeds will be expecting a defeat. Arsenal should win the tie 2-0.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Leeds United

Leeds United will take on Arsenal at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 21. The match will be televised on NBC, Universo, and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).