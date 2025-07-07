Barcelona pivot back to familiar target after Luis Díaz failure

Luis Díaz has been a long-term target for Barcelona, and a player who Liverpool appears to be willing to let go of this summer. He scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 36 Premier League games last season, as the Reds won the title. The Colombian is naturally a winger but could also fill in as a striker when Darwin Núñez was not firing.

Barca appear desperate for a winger and were linked with Nico Williams before he signed a long-term contract with Athletic Bilbao. It now appears that Díaz might be heading to Bayern Munich, so Hansi Flick's side will turn their attention back to another Premier League star.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport Germany posted on X: "Understand FC Barcelona want to try again for Marcus Rashford. A move for Luis Díaz is currently very unlikely, so Barca have reopened talks with Rashford. The 27 y/o winger is set to leave Manchester United, where he is under contract until 2028. Rashford has many enquiries, and Barcelona are one of them."

Marcus Rashford has also been linked with Bayern Munich

Díaz and Rashford are both similar players who like to operate as left-wingers but can also do a job as a center-forward. The United player has also been linked with Bayern, but nothing appears concrete right now.

It would be exciting to see Rashford link up with his England teammate Harry Kane for the Bundesliga champions. They need to bolster their forward line after letting Leroy Sané join Galatasaray. Thomas Müller will also now depart the club following their elimination from the Club World Cup.

Rashford has not been at his best since he signed a new contract at United back in 2023. He did show signs of what he once was while on loan at Aston Villa last season. However, it would be a gamble for a top European club to sign Rashford. Therefore, a move for Díaz would be a better option for Bayern.

Are the Marcus Rashford to Barcelona links genuine?

Since Rashford announced that he wanted to leave United last winter, he has been linked with Barcelona. Nothing came to fruition in to fruition in January, so the player ended up joining Villa for the second half of the campaign.

Barca is Rashford's dream, and he has revealed how much he would like to play alongside Lamine Yamal. Therefore, you have to wonder whether the links between Rashford and Barcelona are genuine. Much transfer talk is speculated by agents. Rashford is represented by his brother Dwaine Maynard, so the links could come from him trying to keep the player's value high.

Barcelona is also a club that is not in the best position financially, so it is also unlikely that they will be able to afford him. Rashford will return to United, where he does not have a future under Ruben Amorim. The forward faces an uncertain future ahead of a season where he needs to be playing regularly if he is to make the England roster for the 2026 World Cup.