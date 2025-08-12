Barcelona fans shouldn't worry about Iñigo Martínez's departure

The 2024-25 season was one of many surprises for Barcelona fans, with the club winning the domestic treble and edging out Real Madrid's star-studded squad. However, one of the key success stories for Barca, Iñigo Martínez, is finalizing a move to Al Nassr. The news came as a shock to most, but it looks like the Spanish club already has a plan in place to replace the veteran defender.

Gerard Martin, who was Alejandro Balde's backup at left back last season, was tested at the left center back position this in preseason. Martin has a few qualities that would make him an excellent Martinez replacement this upcoming season. First, Martin has the size and frame to be an excellent defender in the air, especially for corners. Last year, Barca were a bit shaky when it came to defending corners at times, so Martin would definitely add some security.

Barcelona has the talent to survive even a big departure

Martin's best quality last year was his signature left foot, which many would argue is better than Balde's. Martinez was by no means bad when it comes to passing, but Martin actually has a higher ceiling when it comes to that aspect of his game.

Now, it would be a stretch to say that Gerard Martin will instantly slot into the starting lineup. During Barcelona's Joan Gamper match, he subbed in late in the game at left back, with Christensen and Araujo both getting minutes next to Cubarsi at center back. Nevertheless, Martin's profile could be one that Barcelona try to take advantage of this season as they make a push for their sixth Champions League.

More La Liga news and analysis: