Barcelona may have found their long-term Lewandowski replacement

Robert Lewandowski has been one of the greatest strikers of the modern era. He has been prolific for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and now Barcelona.

The Pole may not be recognized alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. This is partly due to him not winning the Ballon d'Or that he should have been awarded in 2020, but for the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the ceremony.

Lewandowski still managed to score 27 goals in 32 La Liga games last season. He is now 36 years old, but he still maintains impeccable shape. However, eventually Barca will need a replacement for their center-forward.

Gazetta Dello Sport has published an article linking Juventus' striker Dušan Vlahović with Barcelona. The player has also been linked with AC Milan and Newcastle United.

Could Dušan Vlahović emulate Robert Lewandowski?

It will be big boots for Vlahović to fill at Barcelona, but the forward is only 25. He still has time to develop and is approaching what should be the prime of his career. The Serbian international has one year left on his contract at Juve, so the Serie A side risks losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Vlahović scored 10 goals in 29 games in Serie A last season, so he is not on Lewandowski's level just yet. Playing in La Liga will be a different challenge for the Serb, who has only played in Italy, barring a stint with Partizan Belgrade in the Serbian SuperLiga at the beginning of his career.

How long can Robert Lewandowski keep on performing at the top?

We are in an era where sports science has undergone significant development, enabling top players to extend their careers. Ronaldo, who is now 40, is still playing for Portugal, albeit his club career is now spent in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr.

Lewandowski credits his ability to stay fit to his wife Anna, who is a personal trainer and has won medals on the world stage in Karate. The Barca player is known for unusual routines to keep in shape, which include eating his dessert before his main course.

Given his goalscoring record in recent seasons, Lewandowski could still flourish at the highest level for a couple more campaigns. However, eventually age will catch up with him, and he may then want to move to a club in the Saudi Pro League or MLS.