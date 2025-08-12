Brazil's next generation: Ranking the best Brazilian midfielders in the world

Brazil, even in their drought of major International honors, have always produced uber-talented wingers and center backs.

As Neymar and Thiago Silva led the previous generation of Brazilian stars, they failed to come away with a sixth World Cup Prize and won a singular Copa America in 2019. Without the two, they suffered the famous 7-1 defeat in their home ground to Germany, that fixture alone being the main reason the previous generation can be labeled a disappointment by Brazil’s lofty standards.

Everybody points to a lack of a No. 9 that could stake his place for multiple tournaments, but perhaps the biggest reason is a complete lack of a midfield. In their 7-1 defeat, Brazil came out with a midfield of Luiz Gustavo and Fernandinho, the latter subbed off at halftime for Paulinho. The two involved in the substitution would feature in Brazil’s loss to Belgium in 2018. Both solid midfielders, with Fernandinho being an important piece in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, but both not capable of adding control to a Brazil side famous for their all-out attack.

Their 2010 duo was no better, Gilberto Silva’s midfield partner Felipe Melo conceded an own goal and was sent off in their 2-1 Quarterfinal exit at the hands of the Netherlands.

But the Canarinho have come a long, long way since then, and their squad has become much less ‘top-heavy’ as Carlo Ancelotti will have a much more balanced squad and a multitude of different midfield solutions as he attempts to bring World Cup glory to Brazil in 2026.

1. Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton

Newcastle’s duo of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton bring a combative and physical edge to a Brazilian side that is usually known for flair and speed. The Carabao Cup champions may be having a disaster of a transfer window, but they do still have a very solid squad already. Their leading man Bruno Guimaraes is the side’s primary creator, ranking in the top seven amongst Premier League players for goal and shot creating actions, as well as ranking second behind Bruno Fernandes for progressive passes and fifth in through balls. Guimaraes also drew the most fouls in all of Europe’s top five leagues last season. His partner Joelinton brings the physical and aerial edge. At 6-foot-3, Joelinton won 2.2 aerial duels, and is lauded for doing the dirty work in Newcastle’s midfield.

2. Joao Gomes

Elsewhere in the Premier League is a midfielder who truly stands out on the defensive side. Wolves’ Joao Gomes was a key piece as his team struggled to beat the drop and changed managers mid-season. Gomes is possibly better known as a ‘tackling monster’, winning the third most tackles in Europe but with pretty low passing and dribbling numbers.

3. Ederson

Looking outside of Europe, Carlo Ancelotti can find a much more well-rounded midfielder in Atlanta’s Ederson. The midfielder has been linked with a move to various Champions League clubs, and for good reason.

Statsbomb

4. Douglas Luiz

If Ancelotti is looking for an elite dribbler in the centre of the park, he can look no further than Juventus’ Douglas Luiz. The former Aston Villa man’s 1.4 successful take-ons per/90 while still completing 71 passes a game could help to overload opposition teams with direct and skillful dribbling.

5. Marlon Gomes

A potential addition to Europe’s top 5 leagues was Marlon Gomes, who is rumored to make a move from Shakhtar Donetsk to RB Leipzig this summer. Gomes is one of many Brazillian imports to the Ukranian side, many of whom have gone on to have very successful international careers. Gomes is another combative midfielder, contributing to seven defensive actions per/90 at Shakhtar and if the 21 year-old lands on his feet in Germany he could be featured in Brazil’s lineup sooner rather than later.

6. Andrey Santos

Lastly, another young midfielder, more solidified than Gomes, is Chelsea’s Andrey Santos. Santos was one of the many loanees to their sister club Strasbourg, but instead of being a part of the Blues’ big-time player trading network, he’s on track to become one of their more important players. Last season, Santos completed the most forward passes of any U21 player in Europe and was shortlisted for Ligue 1’s Young Player of the Year award.

Honorable Mentions:

Other up-and-comers include Kaick (FC Dallas), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos), Gabriel Moscardo (PSG), Igor Jesus (Flamengo) and Aleksander (Atletico Minero).

All these players boast the combination of talent and toughness rarely seen in the modern era of Brazilian midfields. And could be just the thing Brazil needs to claim a sixth World Cup title in 2026.