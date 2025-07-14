Chelsea and Arsenal embarrassingly shunned by top transfer target

Dušan Vlahović has been a long-term target for Arsenal. He was also linked with Chelsea in January, whilst a possible transfer to Manchester United has been talked about this summer. However, it appears that the striker does not feel he is ready for the Premier League.

The Serbian international has lit up Serie A for both Fiorentina and Juventus during his career so far. For Juve last season, he scored 17 goals, with five assists in 44 games in all competitions. This included the 25-year-old finding the back of the net twice at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite the links to the Premier League, Vlahović is set to stay in Italy. The Sun has reported that "United’s hunt for a bargain striker has hit a significant setback with Dusan Vlahovic set to snub a move to Old Trafford in favour of joining AC Milan."

Has Dušan Vlahović made the right decision in choosing AC Milan?

It is always a shame to see top players not test themselves in the Premier League. By staying in Serie A, Vlahović is remaining in his comfort zone. Joining AC Milan is also not the stellar move it once was.

The Rossoneri finished eighth in Serie A last season and lost in the Coppa Italia final to Bologna. This meant that they failed to qualify for European competition.

Vlahović may feel that Serie A is his level and that game time at the club would be more available to him at Milan than at a Premier League club. Max Allegri's side needs a striker to compete with Santiago Giménez in leading Milan's line.

Should Dušan Vlahović have joined Chelsea or Arsenal?

Chelsea has already signed Liam Delap and João Pedro this summer. Both played key roles in the Blues winning the Club World Cup by defeating Paris Saint-Germain in the final yesterday. Nicolas Jackson has been pushed down the pecking order by the recruits, so it would have been a risk for Vlahović to join Chelsea.

A new striker is the missing piece in Arsenal's impressive roster. If the Gunners can finally bring in a center-forward, then they could challenge for the Premier League title next season. However, Mikel Arteta's side is closing in on signing Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting Lisbon. If the Gunners can get a deal for Gyökeres over the line, then Vlahović would not have been the first choice at Arsenal.

United, like Milan, are not the force they once were. Both clubs are without European competition next season. However, United are a Premier League side, while Vlahović has already proved himself in Serie A. The Red Devils also need a striker with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to make the grade at Old Trafford. Therefore, this should have been the move that Vlahović took, instead of staying in Italy.