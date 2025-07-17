Chelsea hoping to steal promising young defender out from under Liverpool

Chelsea has money to spend after earning £84.5 million for winning the FIFA Club World Cup. Enzo Maresca's side is looking to continue its strategy of signing young players that they can develop into future stars.

talkSPORT has reported that "Chelsea have held fresh talks for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato as they explore defensive reinforcements. Hato is high in the Blues' thinking and also on the radar of Liverpool."

Who is Jorrel Hato?

Hato is only 19, but has already played six times for the Netherlands at senior level. This summer, he was back with their U21s as the young Dutch side made it to the semifinals of the European Championships before losing to England.

The defender is predominantly a center-back, but he can also play left-back. Hato has also appeared as a left midfielder and in the middle of the park. His versatility could be key for him to possibly get a chance in Chelsea's bloated roster.

Hato made his debut for Ajax when he was just 16, and has gone on to make 111 appearances for the Amsterdam side. The center-back has starred in the Eredivisie and has also featured in the Europa League.

Would Jorrel Hato be better off at Chelsea or Liverpool?

Breaking into Chelsea's lineup has been a struggle for many players. Even Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne failed to make it at Stamford Bridge before going on to have stellar careers. The Blues already have a wealth of options at center-back, so it is difficult to see Hato playing regularly for them next season. He may end up being sent on loan if he joins the west London side.

Liverpool could be a better option for Hato, as he will be able to learn under the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté. Van Dijk is still regarded as one of the best defenders in the world and has already played alongside Hato for the Netherlands. Therefore, Van Dijk would be the perfect person to take Hato under his wing.

There is also speculation that Konaté might be on his way to Real Madrid at the end of next season when his contract with Liverpool expires. Therefore, a clear pathway to first-team action would be more available to Hato at Anfield. The Reds are also the Premier League champions, so Hato can expect to win many trophies with Arne Slot's side.