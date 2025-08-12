Chelsea hoping to keep key goalie target away from Manchester United

Despite playing a key role in Chelsea's Club World Cup win this summer, Robert Sánchez is still deemed the weak link in the Blues' roster. The goalkeeper made many mistakes last season, and Chelsea winning the Club World Cup has given Enzo Maresca the funds to sign a new keeper.

Chelsea will face competition from Manchester United if they are to sign a world-class player in that position. RMC Sport has reported (translated from French) "Gianluigi Donnarumma is not among the PSG players selected to play in the European Super Cup against Tottenham this Wednesday

"The Italian goalkeeper is being urged to find a new club, following the arrival of Lucas Chevalier from Lille... Chelsea and Manchester United have inquired about the goalkeeper's situation in recent hours."

Why does PSG not want Gianluigi Donnarumma anymore?

Donnarumma played a key role in PSG's Champions League win last season and is regarded as one of the best keepers in the world. However, his contract expires next summer, and the French side has already signed a replacement for him.

The highly rated 23-year-old, Lucas Chevalier, was signed from LOSC Lille for $47 million this summer. This has made Donnarumma surplus to requirements. However, the Italian international could now get his chance in the Premier League.

Would Chelsea or Manchester United be a better fit for Donnarumma?

Chelsea is in the Champions League after finishing fourth in the Premier League last season. As Donnarumma won European soccer's top competition last year, he will feel he belongs in the tournament.

United, on the other hand, finished a lowly 15th in English soccer's top flight last season. They had a chance to qualify for the Champions League via the Europa League. However, they lost in the final of that competition to Tottenham Hotspur.

Both Chelsea and the Red Devils could do with a new keeper. Sánchez and United's André Onana

are not regarded as the best goalies in the world. Onana is also injured, which means that Altay Bayındır will likely start the season as United's first choice.

United is a historic club, as is Chelsea in the modern era. The lure of Old Trafford is still great, but the Blues are a team that appears to be on the up right now. Therefore, Donnarumma should hold out for a move to Stamford Bridge.