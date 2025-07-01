Chelsea could win big by stealing Mohammed Kudus out from under these key rivals

Mohammed Kudus had a fantastic first season at West Ham United, where his dribbling and goal-scoring ability lit up the Premier League and the Europa League. In total, during the 2023-24 campaign, Kudus scored 14 goals with nine assists in 45 games for the Hammers. However, he then seemed to start suffering from second-season syndrome.

West Ham changed managers at the end of Kudus's first season at the London Stadium. Julen Lopetegui replaced David Moyes, and the Spanish coach's spell was a disaster. Lopetegui was sacked, and Graham Potter came in. However, Potter's system of playing a 3-4-2-1 with wingbacks does not suit Kudus, who is naturally a winger.

Kudus managed just five goals, with three assists in 32 Premier League matches last season. He was also sent off in a match with a potential future club, Tottenham Hotspur. Despite this, the Ghanaian is being linked with rival clubs in the division. Sky Sports has reported that "Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing West Ham's Mohammed Kudus this summer, with Chelsea also keen on the forward... Kudus is also on Newcastle's list of targets in case they are unable to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest."

Which club would be the best fit for Mohammed Kudus?

Tottenham has a new manager in Thomas Frank, and he will be looking to build his team at the club. Whilst at Brentford, Frank was known for his shrewd recruitment, so he could be the man to get Kudus back to his best. Spurs could also allow Heung-min Son to leave the club this summer, so Kudus would have big boots to fill at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea already has a very big squad, but Enzo Maresca seems to know which players he wants to keep or sell. Raheem Sterling will likely leave the club after spending last season on loan at Arsenal, whilst Mykhailo Mudryk is currently banned for doping. Therefore, Kudus will likely just be competing with Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke for a starting place on the right wing.

Newcastle United is a club that has not been able to spend its phenomenal wealth from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. This is due to the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations. However, with Champions League soccer next season, the Magpies will have funds available for transfers. Kudus would be a great addition to Eddie Howe's side as he would provide competition for their current right winger, Jacob Murphy.

Rivalries could have a say in where Mohammed Kudus ends up

Millwall are West Ham's biggest rivals. However, due to the two teams not being in the same division since the 2011-12 season, Tottenham have become the Hammers' biggest foes due to them being London rivals, which both have a large contingent of their fanbase in the adjacent county of Essex.

The last time a player moved from West Ham to Spurs directly was Scott Parker in 2011. Parker was a hero at the Hammers, but they had to reluctantly let him go following relegation from the Premier League. The midfielder who was an England international at the time needed to be in English soccer's top flight if he was to make the Euro 2012 squad, which he did.

Due to West Ham's rivalry with Spurs, the Hammers might be more comfortable in selling Kudus to Chelsea. There is still a rivalry between West Ham and the Blues due to them both being London clubs. However, it is not as fierce as their clashes with Tottenham. Selling Kudus to Newcastle would be a better option for the Hammers. West Ham could also up their asking price when doing business with the Magpies, as they know their impressive financial situation.