Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted lineups, team news, and score prediction

The Premier League returned yesterday with defending champions Liverpool defeating Bournemouth 4-2. Now our attention focuses on another intriguing encounter with Chelsea facing Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Can Chelsea build on their Club World Cup win?

Chelsea are on a real high after winning the inaugural Club World Cup in its expanded format. The Blues shocked Paris Saint-Germain last month and will now believe that they can defeat any team on the planet.

Of course, there will now be concerns about player fatigue, but Enzo Maresca has a large roster at his disposal. New signings Liam Delap and João Pedro have already settled into the side at the Club World Cup. Whilst Estêvão starred at the tournament for Palmeiras, and has managed to impress in Chelsea's pre-season.

Given that Chelsea are the world champions, there will be pressure on the club to be Premier League title challengers now. However, it remains to be seen if they can compete with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City this season.

Crystal Palace have also tasted success recently

Winning the FA Cup last season was a huge achievement for Crystal Palace, as it was their first-ever trophy. They have since added to their trophy cabinet by lifting the Community Shield last week. Unfortunately, the club has been punished for an administrative error that has seen them demoted from the Europa League to the Europa Conference League.

Oliver Glasner will be looking to build on his success on the field, despite the club's disappointment off it. However, much of their fortunes in the upcoming campaign will depend on if the Eagles can keep star players such as Eberechi Eze and Marc Guéhi.

Team news and predicted lineups

Chelsea defeated AC Milan 4-1 in their final pre-season match, and we can expect to see an unchanged lineup from this game.

Chelsea predicted lineup: Sánchez, James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, Palmer, Neto, Pedro, Gittens

Will Hughes could start for Palace after impressing when coming on for Daichi Kamada against Liverpool last Sunday.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup: Henderson, Lacroix, Guehi, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Mateta, Eze

Historical context and prediction

Chelsea have dominated Crystal Palace in their history, winning 33 of their 55 encounters. Palace have won just eight games against the Blues, with 14 of their matches ending in a draw. However, Palace earned two 1-1 draws against Chelsea in the Premier League last season.

Given that Chelsea are the Club World Cup champions, they should win on this occasion. It will be close as it is a London derby and Palace have just defeated Liverpool. Maresca's side does have the home advantage, so they should win 2-1.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Chelsea will take on Crystal Palace at 09:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 17. The match will be televised on USA Network, Telemundo, and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).