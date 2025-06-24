Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea: Predicted lineups, team news, and Club World Cup score prediction

We are now in the final rounds of group action in the FIFA Club World Cup. The competition is starting to feel serious, not like fixtures in a pre-season schedule that previous matches have been.

Palmeiras, Botafogo, Flamengo, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami have all advanced to the round of 16. Today, we will find out whether Espérance Sportive de Tunis or Chelsea will join Flamengo in qualifying out of Group D.

Chelsea needs to respond from Flamengo defeat

Chelsea's Club World Cup campaign got off to a solid start as they defeated Los Angeles FC 2-0. However, they then suffered a surprise 3-1 loss to Flamengo. The result would have been sweet for Flamengo's manager Felipe Luís, who had a brief spell at Stamford Bridge during the 2014/15 season.

Nicolas Jackson got sent off in the match against the Brazilian side. This was unfortunate for him as it was not the card he would have wanted on his birthday. Jackson also received a red card at the end of the last Premier League season in a match with Newcastle United. The forward's unreliability has paved the way for Liam Delap to become Chelsea's first-choice center-forward.

Delap already has an assist to his Chelsea account as he set up Enzo Fernández's goal on his debut against LAFC. Enzo Maresca's star player this tournament so far has been Pedro Neto, who has two goals in two games.

View on Espérance Sportive de Tunis

Espérance Sportive de Tunis began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo. However, they then beat LAFC 1-0 thanks to a goal from Youcef Belaïli. The Algerian is the danger man for ES Tunis and is in his third stint at the club. He has also played for France's Ligue 1 sides Brest, Angers, and Ajaccio, whilst he has also represented Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

The Tunisian side won the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 last season. They qualified for the Club World Cup by being the best-ranked eligible team in the Confederation of African Football's four-year ranking. ES Tunis is managed by their former player, Maher Kanzari. He also represented Tunisia and has coached their national side.

Team news and predicted lineups

Delap has a real chance to stamp his authority on this Chelsea side with Jackson suspended. Roméo Lavia may start after impressing off the bench against Flamengo.

Chelsea predicted lineup: Sánchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, Lavia, Palmer, Delap, Neto

Kanzari will likely field a similar ES Tunis side to the one that defeated LAFC. Yan Sasse could come into the starting lineup for Elias Mokwana.

ES Tunis predicted lineup: Ben Said, Ben Ali, Meriah, Tougai, Ben Hamida, Guenichi, Ogbelu, Yan Sasse, Konate, Belaili, Rodrigues

Historical context and prediction

This will be the first meeting between Chelsea and Espérance Sportive de Tunis. Although the Blues lost to Flamengo in their last game, Maresca's side will still be expected to comfortably beat ES Tunis 2-0.

How to watch Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. Chelsea

ES Tunis will take on Chelsea at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jun. 24. The match will be streamed on DAZN.