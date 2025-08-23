Fulham vs. Manchester United: Predicted lineups, team news, and score prediction

Matchweek 2 of the Premier League began with a 5-1 drubbing of West Ham United by Chelsea. However, there are many more fixtures to look forward to, including Fulham against Manchester United.

Manchester United looked promising against Arsenal

Despite losing 1-0 to Arsenal last weekend, United had spells when they were on top. New signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha impressed, whilst Benjamin Šeško made his debut off the bench.

Ruben Amorim has kept United's expectations realistic, but they should at least be targeting qualification for Europe this campaign. The Red Devils manager has now had a full preseason to implement his style of play, so the pressure is on him to get the club back to where it belongs.

Fulham rescued a point against Brighton last weekend

Fulham were trailing Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend due to a goal from their former player Matt O'Reilly. However, Rodrigo Muniz popped up with an equalizer in added time to claim a 1-1 draw at the Amex.

Now, Fulham play at home, but against a resurgent United side. Marco Silva's side finished mid-table last season, but hopes of them pushing on from this have been dampened by a poor transfer window. The only signing the Cottagers have made is goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte. And he will be a backup to Bernd Leno.

Team news and predicted lineups

Fulham will have to start Muniz after he came off the bench to rescue the club in their last game. Tom Cairney could also play, and star left-back Antonee Robinson is a doubt due to injury.

Fulham predicted lineup: Leno, Tete, Anderson, Bassey, Cuenca, Cairney, Lukic, Wilson, King, Iwobi, Muniz

Šeško could make his first start for United this Sunday. Amad Diallo could also get the nod ahead of Diego Dalot after impressing off the bench last weekend.

Man United predicted lineup: Bayındır, Shaw, Yoro, De Ligt, Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo, Šeško, Cunha

Historical context and prediction

Last season in the Premier League, United claimed two 1-0 wins over Fulham. However, the Cottagers did beat the Red Devils on penalties in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Amorim's side will be expected to defeat Fulham after their impressive performance against Arsenal. It will be challenging away from home, but a 2-0 win for United should be a safe bet.

How to watch Fulham vs. Manchester United

United will take on Fulham at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 24. The match will be televised on USA Network and Telemundo and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).