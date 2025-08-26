La Liga winners and losers from Matchday 2

La Liga moves into its second week, and while both Barcelona and Real Madrid won, the latter’s victory might be more instructive. Find out how as we recap the action from sunny Spain.

LA LIGA WINNERS

Vinícius Júnior

Who says he doesn’t play defense? Coming on as a second-half substitute, the Brazilian stole the ball from Real Oviedo’s Haissem Hassan and dribbled toward the center before laying it off for Kylian Mbappé for Real Madrid’s second goal. (Hmm, maybe he and Mbappé can play together.) He then scored himself to round off a routine 3-0 win. He won’t be happy if Xabi Alonso continues to use him off the bench, but this display probably gives his coach some ideas for Real’s offense. If Vini turns into a dynamic pressing forward who creates havoc when the opposing defense has the ball, I’m all for it.

Ante Budimir

The Osasuna striker carried over his goal-scoring form from last year into the match against Valencia when he headed home Valentin Rosier’s cross in the 9th minute for the game’s only goal. He wears the same jersey number as his fellow Croat Mario Mandžukić and plays much the same way as a big, powerful guy with the skill to finish off his teammates’ attacking moves. We want to see him in Croatia’s famous checkerboard jersey during the international break.

Giovani Lo Celso

In soccer as in life, being in the right place at the right time is everything. The Real Betis attacker was there when his teammate’s shot deflected off an Alavés defender, and the Argentinian finished past goalkeeper Antonio Sivera for the game’s only goal.

LA LIGA LOSERS

Girona’s defense

Even more gruesome than last week’s defeat was this five-goal setback to Villarreal, as Yangel Herrera’s poor touch gifted Nicolas Pépé the opener while Tajon Buchanan completed his hat trick when his shot went through Vladyslav Krapyvtsov’s hands. The unit as a whole got trampled by Villarreal’s offense. It’s shaping up to be a long season in this corner of Catalonia.

Rayo Vallecano’s defense

One series of mistakes undid an afternoon of good work against Athletic Bilbao, as Pedro Díaz’ ill-advised back pass to Augusto Batalla was compounded when the goalkeeper passed it to an under-pressure Gerard Gumbau. His heavy touch took the ball away from him, leaving him with little choice but to try to hyperextend Oihan Sancet’s knee in an attempt to prevent the Bilbao striker from getting to it. Sancet converted the resulting penalty and decided a game that was low on entertainment value.

Omar El Hilali

With Espanyol up 2-0 and seemingly in control against Real Sociedad, the Moroccan defender slipped while trying to intercept Pablo Marín’s pass and left Ander Barrenetxea with a breakaway chance that pulled a goal back for the home team. Then Orri Óskarsson scored the tying goal to snatch the draw for the home team at the Anoeta. Tough break, Omar.

Atlético Madrid

Yet more frustration as the team failed to find the winner at home against newly promoted Elche. Is it time to bite the bullet and bench Antoine Griezmann?

Unai Elgezabal

Levante’s home opener was shaping up to be a fine result when the home team grabbed the first two goals against mighty Barcelona. The champions struck back early in the second half, but a draw still would have been something to give the home fans some encouragement for the new season. Oh, but then their central defender headed Lamine Yamal’s cross over his goalkeeper and into his own net for a stoppage-time winner. Maybe their offensive success against Barcelona is something to take forward, but the fans of los granotes will be wondering about the point that could have been.

Ørjan Nyland

Hockey people call that a “soft goal,” and oh how downy soft it was from the Sevilla goalkeeper. He went down on one knee to stop a shot from Adrián Liso that was a good two feet to his right to gift Getafe the opener in a 2-1 loss at home. The Norwegian keeper looked shaky at other times, too, especially when Liso (whose name means “smooth” in English) beat him to his near post on a breakaway for Getafe’s other goal. The bad vibes continue at Sevilla.