Liverpool backup target for Marc Guéhi emerges

Marc Guéhi has been linked with a transfer to Liverpool from Crystal Palace this transfer window. However, Palace are reluctant to let their captain go.

With there also being a World Cup at the end of the season, it might be wise for Guéhi to stay at Selhurst Park. At Palace, he will be able to play regularly and give himself a very good chance of playing for England at the tournament next summer.

Guéhi's contract expires at the end of the campaign, and then he could join Liverpool on a free transfer. Meanwhile, Arne Slot's side does need to recruit a center-back for this season, and is monitoring another Premier League defender.

The Daily Mail has reported that "Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham are all targeting a move for Brentford captain Nathan Collins."

Should Nathan Collins join Liverpool?

Ibrahima Konaté did not have the best of games when Liverpool defeated Bournemouth on the opening night of the Premier League campaign. Konaté has been linked with Real Madrid and could join the Spanish giants when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Collins has a lot of responsibility as Brentford's captain, and would be a huge loss for the club if he were to depart. The Bees have already lost their manager, Thomas Frank, to Tottenham this year. They've also lost star players Matheus Cunha and Christian Nørgaard.

The inexperienced Keith Andrews has replaced Frank, but Brentford are expected to be in for a tough season. Therefore, the prospect of playing for the defending league champions Liverpool would be a world away from his current plight.

Or would United or Spurs be a better option for Collins?

There would be a worry for Collins that he would go to Liverpool and not start regularly. The Reds have Virgil van Dijk, Konaté, new signing Giovanni Leoni and then potentially Guéhi. Therefore, staying at Brentford or moving to United or Spurs could be a smarter move for the Ireland international.

Tottenham will also be in the Champions League this season, so the club will need a big roster to compete on all fronts. The prospect of being reunited with his old boss, Frank, will also be tempting for Collins. However, as with Liverpool, there would be a worry that he would not get much game time, especially with Cristian Romero now signing a new contract.

Playing for United is still a dream for many players, despite their poor recent form. Ruben Amorim has a big job on his hands rebuilding the side. The Red Devils could do with a new center-back, with Lisandro Martínez currently injured. Amorim also favors playing a back three, so Collins should get plenty of opportunity to feature at United.