Liverpool hoping to land talented forward who was pushed out at Real Madrid

This summer, Liverpool are in the midst of a transfer window that their fans haven’t witnessed for some time. After spending an uncharacteristically large fee of €125 million on midfielder Florian Wirtz, the defending Premier League champions are chasing another high-profile signing.

According to Diario AS, Liverpool are in heavy pursuit of Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo, and are ready to do ‘everything in their power’ to sign the 24-year-old. Even after winning the Premier League, Liverpool are hunting in uncharted waters and showing an aggression in the market not seen since their signing of Virgil Van Dijk.

Historically, Liverpool have never targeted ‘high-profile players’, usually shopping in the Premier League and sporadically around Europe’s Top 5 leagues. But Liverpool are signaling that, after the long controversy over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free transfer to Real Madrid, that they intend to be a big player amongst the European giants in the market. Signing two-time Champions League winner Rodrygo would achieve exactly that.

Rodrygo could help supercharge the Liverpool attack

The Brazilian has been out of favor at Madrid ever since the club signed Kylian Mbappe last summer, and they still haven’t figured out a way to fit all their talented attackers into one lineup. Selling Rodrygo may accomplish that.

Last season, Kylian Mbappe took the most shots out of any player across Europe’s Top 5 Leagues with 152 (4.71 per 90), Rodrygo didn’t get over 2.52 per 90. That would be the first time since 2021-22 that he didn’t take at least 3 shots per game. His downturn in minutes (where his 3,275 ranks eighth on Madrid by nearly 800), shots, and goals signifies that Rodrygo is the odd man out as the Blaugrana try to make work of the Mbappe and Vincius Jr. attack.

Liverpool’s spending this summer has already surpassed €200 million, a fee never reached before in the club’s history. The last time The Reds landed such a big player was the signing of Thiago from Bayern Munich, the summer after Liverpool won the league for the first time in 30 years. Rodrygo would be an ideal signing to join forces with Mohamed Salah. And at only 24-years old, eventually take over as Liverpool’s main goalscorer and lead in a new era of big-money young talents rarely seen at Merseyside.