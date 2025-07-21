Liverpool's latest transfer target is all about revenge

Liverpool is one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world. However, one team that they regularly lose their most talented players to is Real Madrid. Michael Owen, Steve McManaman, and recently Trent Alexander-Arnold have all made the move from Anfield to the Bernabéu.

The lure of Los Blancos is too strong even from players that Liverpool considered to be one of their own. Arne Slot's side are the current Premier League champions and should now be looking to stop players thinking that Real Madrid is a level above them.

According to AS (translated from Spanish), "Madrid and Liverpool are engaged in a personal battle in the transfer market, with the English club seeking revenge after losing every duel with Real Madrid in recent years. Now they're trying to sign Rodrygo to become their star forward."

Should Rodrygo leave Real Madrid for Liverpool?

Rodrygo does favor the right wing position that Mohamed Salah currently occupies at Liverpool. However, the Brazilian can also play on the left and as a striker. Rodrygo being deployed as a center-forward would be useful for Arne Slot, as the Reds are looking for a replacement for Darwin Núñez.

The 24-year-old is very highly rated, but is on the back of a relatively poor season. Real Madrid failed to win a trophy, and Rodrygo scored just six goals, with six assists in 30 La Liga games. The forward would still be a coup for Liverpool, who have already improved their title-winning side with some big names, including Florian Wirtz, this transfer window.

Recent transfer battles between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Trent recently made the move to Real Madrid from Liverpool, and this did not go down well with Reds supporters. The right-back faced boos at Anfield after he revealed he was to join Los Blancos. Trent had run his contract down, and it looked like he was going to head to the Bernabéu on a free transfer. However, Real Madrid ended up paying €10 million just so he could feature at the Club World Cup.

Ibrahima Konaté, whose contract with Liverpool expires at the end of next season, could also follow Trent to Real Madrid. Los Blancos have also won transfer battles for Liverpool targets including Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, and even Rodrygo when he was leaving Santos.

Real Madrid's new manager Xabi Alonso also made the move from Anfield to Real Madrid back in 2009. There is a long-standing war in the transfer market between the two sides, and it is time for Liverpool to start winning some battles.