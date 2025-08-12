Liverpool preparing Plan B in the search for a new center back

The Community Shield is seen by many to be a glorified exhibition match. However, Liverpool lost it on penalties to Crystal Palace last weekend after a 2-2 draw at Wembley Stadium.

Arne Slot's side is keen to bolster their back-line and is targeting Palace's captain Marc Guéhi. However, the Eagles will be reluctant to let the defender go as they are about to embark on a season in which they will also be competing in the Europa Conference League.

Liverpool is not putting all their eggs in one basket for Guéhi. Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany has posted on X: Liverpool FC are seriously considering talented 18 y/o promising centre-back Giovanni Leoni.

"He is high on the list. Should a move for Marc Guehi fall through, it is possible that will push for Leoni. Several top Italian clubs are keen on him, but Liverpool are advancing in the background."

Who is Giovanni Leoni?

Leoni plays for Parma in Serie A, and last season made 17 appearances in the division. He has previously played for Calcio Padova in Serie C and Sampdoria in Serie B. The center-back has represented Italy at the U18 and U19 levels.

He is a tall defender, standing at 6 ft 5 in. Leoni can play at center-back and on the right. Italy is known for having great defenders, and Leoni would not be playing in the country's top flight if he were not talented. If Leoni joins Liverpool, then the young player will be one for the future at Anfield.

Would Giovanni Leoni be a better fit than Marc Guéhi?

Leoni is only 18, so he would not instantly be a first-choice starter under Slot. Liverpool are the reigning Premier League champions, so they cannot afford to throw such a young player in at the deep end.

Liverpool does need options at center-back, in case Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konaté get injured. Slot's defensive options are slim as they have let Jarrell Quansah join Bayer Leverkusen, and Joe Gomez is injured.

Guéhi is a proven Premier League player and also an England international. The center-back made history last season when captaining Palace to win their first-ever trophy in the FA Cup. Therefore, he is ready to play for Liverpool, while Leoni is still a developing talent.