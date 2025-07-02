Liverpool prepared to sell rising midfielder after breakout U21 Euros performance

England have just won the U21 European Championship for a second time under Lee Carsley. One of the Three Lions' star players was Harvey Elliot, who scored five goals in six games in the tournament. He even found the back of the net in the final against Germany.

Unfortunately, Elliot is not getting adequate game time under Arne Slot at Liverpool. Last season, the midfielder played just 28 games in all competitions. He has still managed to show his quality on occasions. This included a late winner in the first leg of a Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain. However, Liverpool went on to lose the fixture, and it did not lead to more game time for Elliot.

Elliot is 22, so he needs to be playing regular soccer if he is to continue his development. According to Football Insider, "Liverpool will sell Harvey Elliott if they receive a bid of £40million this summer... A number of top German clubs have now joined Premier League clubs in the race, with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig keeping tabs on the situation... Elliott is a target for Brighton, as well as other Premier League clubs such as Brentford and former side Fulham."

Should Harvey Elliot go to the Bundesliga?

Many young English players have moved to Dortmund to develop their talents. Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho, and Jamie Gittens have all found the Bundesliga side to be a great finishing school. Now, Jobe Bellingham has just signed for the club instead of embarking on a season in the Premier League with newly promoted Sunderland.

Dortmund would be an attractive option due to their track record of giving young players from England a chance. They are also still in the FIFA Club World Cup and will be in the Champions League next season.

Elliot might want to carve out his own path, though, in joining RB Leipzig. They finished seventh in the Bundesliga last season, so they failed to qualify for European competition. However, Elliot may be assured more game time with Leipzig.

Would Harvey Elliot be better off staying in the Premier League?

The midfielder started his career at Fulham, so a return to Craven Cottage would be fitting. Marco Silva's side finished 11th last season and have been knocking on the door of European soccer in recent campaigns. If they can add more quality players, such as Elliot, to their roster, then they may be able to become more than just a mid-table Premier League side.

Joining Brentford would be a risk as they have just taken a gamble on appointing their set-piece coach, Keith Andrews, as their new manager. Brentford's recruitment has been impressive recently. However, it remains to be seen how the club will get on without Thomas Frank, who is now the boss at Tottenham Hotspur.

Brighton just missed out on qualifying for Europe in the last campaign as they finished eighth. They are another club whose recruitment is second to none. The Seagulls have been fantastic at developing players and then selling them on for bigger fees. If Elliot were to join Brighton, then he would expect to improve and possibly end up transferring back to a club that challenges for titles.